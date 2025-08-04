Kylie Jenner Just Nabbed A Wine Bottle From The Year She Was Born As A Birthday Gift. I Looked Up How Much It Was Worth, And Wow

The youngest sibling on the Kardashian-Jenner family tree is set to turn 28 next week, but as we prepare to break the balloon budget and order that (rumored) $7,000 birthday cake, Kylie Jenner received a super sweet early birthday present — a bottle of wine from the year she was born. I figured it had to be a pretty pricey bottle, so I looked it up, and wow, it’s more expensive than I imagined.

When it comes to birthday gifts, what do you get the billionaire who has everything? Booze is never a bad idea (for those who partake), and that’s exactly what Kris Jenner’s partner Corey Gamble had in mind for Kylie Jenner. He didn’t just grab any old bottle off the shelf, though. It appears Gamble hand-picked a Petrus Pomerol from 1997, as The Kardashians star showed on her Instagram Stories:

(Image credit: Kylie Jenner's Instagram Stories)

That’s actually a very thoughtful gift — and probably the most tasteful way to say your de facto stepdaughter is aging like a fine wine. So how much will this 28-year-old delicacy cost? A search through some wine distributors showed varying prices, but it looks like any way you cut it, you’re going to need at least a few grand to get down with this red from Bordeaux, France.

Liquor Express can get you a bottle for just under $3,900, while a larger 1.5 liter bottle went for as high as $14,600 on a different site. One wine distributor offered three bottles for a cool $18,000, and another is currently sold out but previously peddled the delicacy for $3,995 a bottle or $23,970 per case.

It appears Corey Gamble was willing to test the limits of his credit card, because according to another photo on Kylie Jenner’s Instagram, at least three bottles were consumed during the early birthday celebrations:

(Image credit: Kylie Jenner's Instagram Stories)

I have been known to enjoy a glass or two (or a bottle) in my day, but I’m by no means a sommelier. I couldn’t begin to imagine what it is about the 1997 Petrus Pomerol that makes it so expensive and highly sought-after, but as for its taste, one expert with The Wine Advocate says its “dense plum/ruby/purple color is accompanied by a closed bouquet of mocha, dried tomato skin, and black fruits.”

Sounds just fine to me!

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial

Both Hulu's Ad-Supported and Ad-Free tiers give subscribers access to everything the platform has to offer, including original shows and movies like The Kardashians. And new and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, with plans starting from $9.99 a month.

It’s not exactly rare to see the Kardashian-Jenners dropping large amounts of cash on gifts for friends, family or themselves. After all, Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner gave Lauren Sánchez a $7,000 purse after her space flight earlier this year. Which is actually nothing when you consider that Kylie Jenner herself bought her daughter Stormi a $27,000 purse.

She knows how to spoil herself, too. The mom of two went viral this summer for sporting a red bikini with a price tag of $10K.

Expensive bottles of wine certainly play into Kylie Jenner’s sexy summer, and I just can’t wait to see what she brings to The Kardashians for Season 7, which is expected to hit the TV schedule in 2025 or 2026. For now, though, we can stream the first six seasons with a Hulu subscription.