Netflix Users Had A Lot To Say About The Jake Paul And Mike Tyson Fight, And Much Of It Was About Tech Problems

After much anticipation, Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson finally streamed live for Netflix subscription holders amid the 2024 TV schedule . The event, which occurred this past Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, garnered a considerable amount of attention. 27-year-old Paul ultimately emerged victorious against 58-year-old Tyson, and fans have plenty of thoughts on that unanimous decision, based on social media. Yet what they really had a lot to say about were the tech issues that plagued the livestream, and they did not hold back.

The highly touted boxing match wasn’t the first time that the mega streamer had ever streamed a production live for its subscribers. Nevertheless, this particular endeavor experienced a number of glitches. For example, the quality of the video would shift at times, there were buffering issues and there were even moments at which the screen would freeze for users. It probably shouldn’t be all that surprising to hear that viewers were quite vocal across X. One such person who spoke up was media pundit Jon Root, who shared the following assessment:

Netflix executives watching these streaming issues: pic.twitter.com/iKSy1bgR8jNovember 16, 2024

It was admittedly hard not to take notice of the poor video quality that was present amid the event at certain points. One fan chose to play on that very fact when sharing a rhetorical question in a cheeky social media post:

“omg did you see what just happened at Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul’s fight” Netflix: pic.twitter.com/JE5adxv54NNovember 16, 2024

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul’s fight was originally set to take place this past July in the same venue, but the event hit a setback after Tyson had an ulcer flare-up in May. With that, the bout was rescheduled for its November date. It can’t be said with certainty whether the quality of the stream would’ve been any different had the fight taken place as originally planned. But, as it stands, users – including Barstool's Dave Portnoy, whose post is below – have all kinds of jokes:

These fights are awesome. #netflix pic.twitter.com/c60XSqwj1BNovember 16, 2024

Netflix has experienced a few live faux pas in the past, with one of the most prominent being the live Love is Blind Season 4 reunion, which failed to air on time . Yet this Paul vs. Tyson situation was a bit different, as it was less about a show not airing on time and more about a stream not holding up. Another fan summed up the integrity of the streaming service’s servers with this clip:

The Netflix servers right now 😭 pic.twitter.com/z72kH7IpX8November 16, 2024

Despite all of the issues, it still seems that plenty of people tuned in from the jump. The streaming service doesn’t release specific numbers when it comes to viewership data, of course. Still, at least one person believes that the streamer managed to pull one over on viewers using this event:

Netflix after scamming everyone into watching a fight they have no idea how to support technically #NetflixFight pic.twitter.com/6DtwOGLHifNovember 16, 2024

I don’t know what’s wilder: these posts or the early opinions on the Paul/Tyson fight. Regardless of how the livestream itself turned out, the YouTuber now has yet another win under his belt. Moving forward, Paul already has a bigger goal in mind , as he wants to fight Canelo Alvarez and then head to the world championship. As for the Sylvester Stallone-backed Tyson , it’s unclear as to whether he’ll ever step into the ring again. We’ll also have to wait and see if Netflix plans any other live boxing events for the near future. If the company does, one would hope that there won’t be as many tech issues.

You can still stream Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson in its entirety on Netflix now. Also, keep your eyes peeled for any potential news regarding other events that may be crafted by the streamer.