After Netflix’s Love Is Blind Reunion Failed To Air On Time, The Internet Has Thoughts

It’s tough out here in these streaming streets, y’all. And that means that every service you can think of is trying to find just the right content to keep people handing over their dollars on a monthly basis. Well, folks with a Netflix subscription who have helped make one of the streamer’s dating shows , Love Is Blind, a hit across four seasons are doing anything but singing the site’s praises now. The Season 4 reunion was set to air live on April 16, but failed to get going when promised, and you can bet the internet has lots of thoughts about what happened.

What Did People Have To Say About The Love Is Blind Season 4 Reunion Not Airing As Planned?

Honestly, when it was announced in early April that viewers would be able to watch Jackelina and Marshall interact after their breakup during a live reunion episode, it seemed like a very good idea. Few dating shows get the kind of attention that LIB has continued to nab, so a live special with lots of unexpected drama should have been a boon. Unfortunately, the episode didn’t begin taping in front of its in-studio audience until after a delay of over 75 minutes, and fans on Twitter were definitely not feeling that:

I don’t want to even watch it anymore. Y’all made it available for some people and they ruined it for everybody else when y’all should’ve just premiered it as an actual episode. 🖕🏾

There was, as is usual, quite a bit of romantic messiness on Love Is Blind Season 4 , and eager viewers wanted to see how the not-so-chemistry-deficient Chelsea and Kwame were doing after their big finale reveal, and maybe get some more insight on things we didn’t see from the pods , and without anyone being able to deliver spoilers because of the show’s live nature. That wait time was also a killer, and while the streamer did apologize for the extended and disappointing delay , that didn’t stop viewers from making some LIB appropriate jokes:

However, the show being able to eventually stream for some (one user mentioned being able to watch on TikTok, which was likely courtesy of someone in the studio audience), but not those attempting to watch on the streamer, left many severely disappointed, with one fan tweeting that Netflix should “leave the live shows to the major platforms that can clearly handle them” and noting that the reunion mess up “was not the disappointment I needed to start my week off with.”

As you might recall, this is not the first time the grandaddy of all streaming has attempted a live special. In fact, it was just in early March that Chris Rock: Selective Outrage hit the service as its first ever global live stream, and that went off without a hitch. People are already having a hard time with Netflix, as it continues to cancel beloved (but, as it turns out, not widely watched) shows , and you can likely imagine what the LIB snafu led some subscribers to say:

This whole experience low key made me wanna cancel Netflix. So unprofessional in your communication and the fact that some could watch it meant it got spoiled for the rest of us. Please NO more live reunions.

With any new idea as big as the live Love Is Blind reunion, you can bet that other streamers and networks were watching to see how this experiment in reality show TV would go down, and, uh, well, the good folks at some of them absolutely had snarky things to say when it was clear fans would be waiting for a long time. For instance, those at Bravo , which is a network known for blockbuster reality show reunion reveals, posted the cheeky note “We would never keep you waiting for a Reunion” followed by a winky face emoji, while Hulu’s Twitter post went with something a bit less obvious to those not monitoring the live reunion situation:

