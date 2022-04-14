Netflix's Trivia Quest: Season 1 - Episode 14 Answers

In Season 1, Episode 14 of the interactive animated series Trivia Quest on Netflix (inspired by the popular mobile gaming app, Trivia Crack), Willie (voiced by Jonathan Melo) challenged audiences to a new round of questions all about dogs, cats, and other wonderful pets to help defeat the bad guy, Rocky. There was also a fun, surprise reference to the upcoming season of Stranger Things at the beginning. Let’s take a look at the correct answers for each question of today’s theme - “Heavy Petting” - in both Easy and Hard mode.

As we are about to get into the answers, there are obviously spoilers ahead! If you'd rather play today's game first, check out Trivia Quest on Netflix.

Trivia Quest Episode 14 Easy Mode Questions and Answers

History - In 1904, Teddy Roosevelt was gifted what pet that reportedly “laughed all the time”?

Answer: Hyena

(Wrong answers: Hippo, Giraffe and Crocodile)

Sports - Able to balance an NFL helmet on its shell, Colin Kaepernick’s pet Sammy is a what?

Answer: Tortoise

(Wrong answers: Llama, Peacock and Ferret)

Entertainment - A pet that belonged to Katy Perry, Kitty Purry, was a what?

Answer: Cat

(Wrong answers: Dog, Snake and Bird)

Science - It’s estimated that billions of birds are killed annually in the U.S. by what pets?

Answer: Cats

(Wrong answers: Turtles, Fish and Hamsters)

Geography - Able to handle arctic weather, what breed of dog is commonly used as a sled dog?

Answer: Siberian Husky

(Wrong answers: French bulldog, Chihuahua and Portuguese Water Dog)

Art - In a 1978 debut comic strip, Jim Arbuckle introduces his cat named what?

Answer: Garfield

(Wrong answers: Snoopy, Hobbes and Popeye)

History - “Mozart’s Starling” is a 2017 book about a pet bird that belonged to a famous what?

Answer: Composer

(Wrong answers: Astronomer, Soldier and Novelist)

Sports - Serena Williams’ dog, Christopher Chip Rafael Nadal, is named after a famous what?

Answer: Tennis player

(Wrong answers: Basketball player, Soccer player and Hockey player)

Entertainment - Ariana Grande named her dog Sirius Black after a character in what J.K. Rowling series?

Answer: Harry Potter

(Wrong answers: Twilight, The Hunger Games and Lord of the Rings)

Science - A container often made of glass, a terrarium commonly houses which of these pets?

Answer: Turtle

(Wrong answers: Bird, Cat and Dog)

Geography - Queensland, Australia, prohibits owning a pet rabbit unless (presto!) you’re a what?

Answer: Magician

(Wrong answers: Plumber, Ballerina and Librarian)

Art - “O’Keefe with Dogs” is a 1962 photo of an artist with what first name?

Answer: Georgia

(Wrong answers: Frida, Pablo and Vincent)

Trivia Quest Episode 14 Hard Mode Questions And Answers

History - Queen Elizabeth II is credited with creating the dorgi, a mix of corgi and what?

Answer: Daschund

(Wrong answers: Dalmatian, Doberman and Dingo)

Sports - Posing naked for a PETA ad, Chad Ochocinco covered his private parts with a what?

Answer: Football

(Wrong answers: Basketball, Soccer ball and Catcher’s mitt)

Entertainment - What TV pet wins the Spacely Space Sprockets Space Dog Show?

Answer: Astro

(Wrong answers: Santa’s Little Helper, Scooby-Doo and Lassie)

Science - A condition often seen in Angora cats, heterochromia involves having what?

Answer: Differently colored eyes

(Wrong answers: No tail, Retractable claws and Hairless skin)

Geography - While Guinea is a country in Africa, Guinea pigs are native to what continent?

Answer: South America

(Wrong answers: North America, Europe and Asia)

Art - Belonging to photographer William Wegman, Man Ray and Fay Ray were what dog breed?

Answer: Weimaraner

(Wrong answers: Yorkshire terrier, Beagle and Great Dane)

History - At his 1845 funeral, what U.S. president’s parrot swore so much it had to be removed?

Answer: Andrew Jackson

(Wrong answers: John Adams, James Madison, and Woodrow Wilson)

Sports - After the 2014 Olympics, snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis got a dog she named what?

Answer: Sochi

(Wrong answers: Turin, Nagano and Lillehammer)

Entertainment - Johnny Cash once got his ribs broken after being attacked by Waldo, his pet what?

Answer: Ostrich

(Wrong answers: Monkey, Horse and Pig)

Science - Bufotoxin is a poison you can ingest when licking a pet what?

Answer: Toad

(Wrong answers: Gecko, Garter snake and Goldfish)

Geography - Seen on Netflix’s “Tiger King,” Joe Exotic’s G.W. Zoo was located in what U.S. state?

Answer: Oklahoma

(Wrong answers: South Carolina, Alabama and Indiana)

Art - A famous 1969 photo shows Salvador Dali walking his pet what?

Answer: Anteater

(Wrong answers: Panda, Cheetah and Porcupine)

Did you get all the questions in Episode 14 correct? Did you get a better score than when you played Episode 13?