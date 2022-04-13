Netflix's Trivia Quest: Season 1 - Episode 13 Answers

In Season 1, Episode 13 of the interactive animated series Trivia Quest on Netflix (inspired by the popular mobile gaming app Trivia Crack), Willie (voiced by Jonathan Melo) challenged audiences to a new round of questions related to famous royals throughout history to help defeat the bad guy, Rocky. Let’s take a look the correct answers for each question of today’s theme - “We Rule!” - in both Easy and Hard mode.

As we are about to get into the answers, there are obviously spoilers ahead! If you'd rather play today's game first, check out Trivia Quest on Netflix.

Trivia Quest Episode 13 Easy Mode Questions and Answers

History - While descending from Greek royalty herself, Cleopatra ruled over what empire?

Answer: Egyptian

(Wrong answers: Aztec, Ottoman and Incan)

Sports - When the Queen is in the the royal box at Wimbledon, male players bow and women do what?

Answer: Curtsey

(Wrong answers: Do a cartwheel, Blow kisses and Do a handstand)

Entertainment - Before she met Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was a “briefcase girl” on what game show?

Answer: Deal or No Deal

(Wrong answers: Family Feud, Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune)

Science - Ring, ring! Alexander Graham Bell demonstrated what invention for Queen Victoria?

Answer: Telephone

(Wrong answers: Light bulb, Steam engine and Automobile)

Geography - Emperor Shah Jahan built what structure in India as a mausoleum for his second wife?

Answer: Taj Mahal

(Wrong answers: Stonehenge, The Great Sphinx and Machu Picchu)

Art - Reflect on this: at Versailles, Louis XIV installed 357 what?

Answer: Mirrors

(Wrong answers: Tapestries, Staircases and Closets)

History - Queen Liliuokalani was the last monarch of what kingdom before it became a state?

Answer: Hawaii

(Wrong answers: Alaska, New Mexico and Florida)

Sports - Riding and ruling, what spot did Charles II compete in and win at Newmarket in 1617?

Answer: Horse racing

(Wrong answers: Soccer, Rugby and Cricket)

Entertainment - Brandishing vibranium claws, what superhero is king of Wakanda?

Answer: Black Panther

(Wrong answers: Superman, Thor and Green Lantern)

Science - Who regaled his Medici family patrons by presenting his cosmic discovers at court?

Answer: Galileo Galilei

(Wrong answers: Marco Polo, Genghis Khan and Confucius)

Geography - What Asian country’s imperial palace complex was known as the Forbidden City?

Answer: China

(Wrong answers: Egypt, Norway and Peru)

Art - Hey, stud! Henry vIII was often painted wearing a large codpiece as a symbol of what?

Answer: Virility

(Wrong answers: Faith, Intelligence and Humility)

Trivia Quest Episode 13 Hard Mode Questions And Answers

History - According to legend, what country is home to the oldest hereditary monarchy?

Answer: Japan

(Wrong answers: Great Britain, Saudi Arabia and Morocco)

Sports - Since playing lefty is not allowed, Prince William uses his right hand in what sport?

Answer: Polo

(Wrong answers: Cricket, Croquet and Snooker)

Entertainment - As a gift to Prince Charles, Lady Di performed “All I Ask of You” from what musical?

Answer: The Phantom of the Opera

(Wrong answers: Cats, Rent and Les Misérables)

Science - George VI knighted Alexander Fleming for innovating what antibiotic?

Answer: Penicillin

(Wrong answers: Aspirin, Insulin and Polio vaccine)

Geography - Once used to crown Scottish kings, Edward I moved what rock to Westminster Abbey?

Answer: Stone of Destiny

(Wrong answers: Philosopher’s Stone, Blarney Stone and Rock of Gibraltar)

Art - Using a pseudonym, Denmark’s Queen Margrethe illustrated an edition of what book?

Answer: The Lord of the Rings

(Wrong answers: Winnie-the-Pooh, The Little Prince and Little Women)

History - What Russian ruler regularly consulted with “the mad monk” Grigori Rasputin?

Answer: Nicholas II

(Wrong answers: Ivan the Terrible, Catherine the Great, and Boris Godunov)

Sports - At the 1976 Olympics, Princess Anne competed in what event?

Answer: Equestrian

(Wrong answers: Archery, Fencing and Golf)

Entertainment - FindMyPast.com says what singer is a 25th cousin once removed of Queen Elizabeth II?

Answer: Selena Gomez

(Wrong answers: Cardi B, Beyoncé and Lady Gaga)

Science - Once claimed to be unicorn, Denmark’s coronation chair is made of what animal’s tusk?

Answer: Narwhal

(Wrong answers: Hippopotamus, Elephant and Warthog)

Geography - Honoring Britain’s queen, “Victorialand” was a name considered for what nation?

Answer: Canada

(Wrong answers: South Africa, Australia and Egypt)

Art - Swaziland’s Ntombi Twala was a subject in what artist’s “Reigning Queens”?

Answer: Andy Warhol

(Wrong answers: David Hockney, Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat)

