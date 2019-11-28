Stranger Things Season 4: What We Know So Far

It has been nearly three years since the cliffhanger that was the Stranger Things Season 3 ending , a shocking finale that left fans of the Netflix sci-fi series with numerous unanswered questions . And although everyone hoped there wouldn’t have been an extended break before the series picked back up again, the series experienced one delay after another throughout the pandemic the past two years.

But worry not lovers of ‘80s nostalgia and gripping drama involving a large ensemble cast because Stranger Things Season 4 is right around the corner and we have everything you need to know before we go back to Hawkins, Indiana (and other new locations).

Stranger Things Season 4 Will Premiere In Summer 2022

For the longest time, the Stranger Things Season 4 premiere date was one of the most hotly debated topics on the internet with all sorts of speculation and collective sighs whenever a rumored release window would come and go. That all changed in November 2021 when it was revealed that the fan-favorite show would be returning to Netflix in Summer 2022 . However, Netflix hasn’t provided any updates since then, and the show’s exact release date remains one of Stranger Things’ biggest mysteries.

The first and third seasons debuted on July 15, 2016 and July 4, 2019, respectively (Season 2 premiered October 27, 2017), which means there’s a reason to believe Stranger Things Season 4 could be released at some point in July 2022. Fingers crossed.

The Stranger Things Season 4 Cast Includes Returning Stars And New Additions

When Stranger Things Season 4 premieres at some point over the summer, it will see the return of one of the most beloved groups of actors to appear on a Netflix show as well as some new additions that will only make things better moving forward.

No surprise here but Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Caleb McLaughlin, Joe Keery, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, and Maya Hawke will all be back in their respective roles, as shown in trailers like the terrifying “Creep House” teaser as well as various interviews with Dyer and profiles on Hawke . Also returning for Stranger Things Season 4 will be Brett Gelman and Priah Ferguson, who were both promoted from recurring to main characters ahead of the next set of adventures. And it looks like even Matthew Modine’s villainous Dr. Martin Brenner will return in some capacity .

On top of that, Stranger Things Season 4 will also be introducing some new characters when it returns. Back in November 2020, it was revealed that Freddy Krueger actor Robert Englund would be joining the cast as convicted murderer Victor Creel. Thomas Wlaschiha, who made a name for himself as Jaqen H’ghar on Game of Thrones will be portraying a Russian guard who befriends David Harbour’s Hopper.

The Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer Teases An Approaching Spring Break

And even though we don’t yet know a lot about the plot of Stranger Things Season 4 or what mysteries await us, the fourth and final teaser trailer released in November 2021, titled “Welcome to California,” did give us a small taste of what’s to come:

The teaser opens up with glimpses of what life is like for the Wheeler family and Eleven, who reads a letter she has written Mike back home talking about how excited she is to get to see him over the upcoming spring break (there is also a poster hanging from the walls as she walks through the hallway). But as soon as she says “We’ll have the best spring break ever,” the trailer cuts to bursts of explosive action that appear to be anything but fun in the sun.

Stranger Things Season 4 Will Consist Of Nine Episodes

The first and third seasons of Stranger Things featured eight episodes apiece with Season 2 being told over the course of nine episodes. Well, it looks like the Duffer Brothers are sticking with that pattern, as Stranger Things Season 4 will consist of nine episodes. The show’s official YouTube page not only confirmed this count in a November 2021 teaser, but also included the titles of each of those chapters: “The Hellfire Club,” “Vecna’s Curse,” “The Monster and the Superhero,” “Dear Billy,” “The Nina Project,” “The Dive,” “The Massacre at Hawkins Lab,” “Papa,” and “The Piggyback.”

Hawkins, Indiana Won’t Be The Only Setting In Stranger Things Season 4

The majority of the first three seasons of Stranger Things took place in the confines of Hawkins, Indiana, but the fourth installment in the Netflix series will have a larger playground for the characters to explore. And although we don’t yet know how much of the next season will take place outside of the small Midwestern town, various teaser trailers released by Netflix have some of the action taking place in California and that Russian prison where Hopper ended up when we last saw him.

When speaking with Collider in July 2021, David Harbour stressed, while also not giving anything away, that Stranger Things Season 4 will have a massive scope and scale that will continue to introduce new elements while also wrapping up others. Maybe that’s why Harbour has called Season 4 his favorite so far .

Stranger Things Season 4 Will Explain Where Hopper Has Gone

The biggest cliffhanger from Stranger Things Season 3 was the fate of Jim Hopper. Hopper sacrificed himself by seemingly dying while being trapped in an explosion that destroyed the Russian’s Hawkins-based gate to the Upside Down. Before fans could completely mourn Hopper, Stranger Things said, "But wait, there is more!" and then revealed a post-credit scene where the Russians discussed having an American prisoner

Stranger Things fans assumed that “The American” was Hopper, and the team behind the show is playing along with that theory. Stranger Things revealed the phone number of Murray Bauman , the investigative journalist turned private investigator/conspiracy theorist (also a sometimes matchmaker) in Season 3 Episode 6, “Chapter Six: E Pluribus Unum.” The number is (618) 625-8313, and when you call it Murray’s long voice message plays.

In it, he mentions Joyce and that he’s been trying to reach her. Murray then says that “It’s about…” but cuts it off and says that it’s best if they speak in person. He says that it isn’t good or bad, but it’s something.

And since we now know that Hopper is in fact alive (but not so well), it looks like Murray and Joyce (and possibly more of the cast) will spend at least a portion of the season trying to locate their long lost friend in that Russian prison camp seen in the February 2020 teaser trailer. However, it does look like Hopper will be transitioning away from a fatherly role and more into that of a warrior.