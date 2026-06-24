Nick Frost Knows Some Harry Potter Fans Won't Like His Hagrid

Nick Frost is being honest about playing Hagrid ahead of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone arriving on the 2026 TV schedule, and admitting his performance may not be for everyone. The actor will tackle the immense role of being Hogwarts' groundskeeper and Harry's confidant, and confirmed he's going to be doing more than emulating the late Robbie Coltrane.

The actor spoke about what he's done with the character in a recent interview with The Times, and how his take on Hagrid had to be different than Coltrane. While he assured there will be some semblance of the iteration his predecessor helped make iconic, there simply needed to be more to the performance due to the length of the series:

I’ve tried to take what Robbie did and honour that … but also I’ve got eight hours here each series, while Robbie had two and a half — there has to be a bit more to him. So: he’s from Bristol. He’s nice, a bit quiet.

Nick Frost added that elements of his Hagrid will be inspired by his uncle, as well as Michael Clarke Duncan's performance in The Green Mile, another great actor who left us too soon. Ultimately I like the comparison between Hagrid and John Coffey, as both could be characterized as "gentle giants" who have immense power but rarely use it.

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The actor has no illusion about his take on the character, knowing that some audiences will want him to do a one-to-one performance of Robbie Coltrane's Hagrid. Fortunately, he's largely unbothered by that, as he shared his reaction below:

Some people won’t like it. They’ll go, ‘Not my Hagrid.’ And that is all right.

Not everyone who watches Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone will like Nick Frost as Hagrid, though I'd be willing to bet many will. He's a self-confessed superfan of the franchise who made a habit of watching the movies yearly before this remake was ever a thing.

He also has the look down, even if Robbie Coltrane looked more in line with the original illustrations of Hagrid. He also has a solid library of roles to reference that suggest he'll do a fantastic job as the groundskeeper, who always has a penchant for sidestepping the rules a bit to help his friends or a magical creature.

Frost is confronting a reality that every actor in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone will face, in that viewers will make comparisons to the former live-action cast. Hopefully, he can pass on his mindset to the younger actors stepping into the roles, and remind them that it's ok if people on the internet feel like the ones that came before them played the roles better. Based on the footage I've seen so far, I think it's possible we'll see many say the exact opposite, but I digress.

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Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone will air on HBO and HBO Max come Christmas time. I'm excited to return to Hogwarts this holiday season, and may need to rewatch the movies before it arrives so that I can get in the right frame of mind.