Accio Popcorn Bucket! Harry Potter Is Celebrating Its Anniversary With New Buckets I Need ASAP
These popcorn buckets seem downright magical.
Despite the franchise ending back in 2011, the Harry Potter movies continue to be a popular part of the pop culture landscape. Folks regularly re-watch the Potter films (which are streaming with an HBO Max subscription), and they are also celebrating the original movie's 25th anniversary. And AMC theaters are selling some magical popcorn buckets that I'm going to need to purchase for myself ASAP. Let's break it all down.
While folks are waiting for the upcoming Harry Potter TV show, it's also time to celebrate just how long it's been since The Sorcerer's Stone hit theaters back in 2001. A glimpse at the anniversary popcorn buckets was available at San Diego Comic-Con (via Instagram), and you can check out their epic designs below:
I mean, how cool are these? Both of these new AMC buckets have magical designs, immortalizing some of the most iconic aspects of the Wizarding World as a whole. Given the property's ongoing popularity, I have to assume that they're both going to quickly sell out.
While the Dune popcorn bucket remains arguably the most iconic (and infamous), these two Harry Potter ones are pretty gorgeous. In the above video, we see that the first is based on the Hogwarts Express, which transports students from the school to Platform Nine and Three-Quarters. The other looks like the Nimbus 2000 broom, which comes apart and becomes a stand for your bucket. Per the clip, they'll both be coming to AMC theaters in late August.
While some theaters' popcorn bucket designs are more successful than others, I think that both of these Harry Potter ones look absolutely gorgeous. And while they might be a bit bulky, they both look actually practical in their ability to store popcorn. They both look awesome as well, which is why I have to assume they'll sell out upon arriving in theaters. After all, Wizarding World fans span multiple generations. While we wait, you can check out the teaser for the Harry Potter TV show below.
Harry Potter has been a popular IP for decades now, starting with J.K. Rowling's books, and expanding to movies, video games, theme parks, and stage plays. While the Fantastic Beasts franchise is officially dead, there is still a ton of ongoing love for stories centered around Harry's time at Hogwarts. Although I'm still wondering what would have gone down with the final two Fantastic movies if the studio hadn't pulled the plug.
Luckily for young fans, all eight Harry Potter films are going to come back to theaters to celebrate the first movie's 25th anniversary. There are some moviegoers who will be seeing them on the big screen for the first time after years of streaming, so why not elevate the experience with an epic popcorn bucket?
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The Harry Potter movies are expected to return to theaters on August 27th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Tickets will go on sale July 31st, while the TV series will premiere December 25th on HBO.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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