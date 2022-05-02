Noah Reid: What To Watch If You Like The Schitt's Creek Star

When an actor joins the cast of a hit series halfway through its run, sometimes they become remembered as an unfortunate blemish to the show’s legacy, while others make a profoundly positive impact that pushed the story in refreshing and exciting new directions. I would put Noah Reid - who joined the Schitt’s Creek cast as David Rose’s partner in business and love, Patrick Brewer, in Season 3 - firmly in the latter category.

The heartwarming hit sitcom also had an undoubtedly profound impact on the Canadian actor and musician’s career, making him more recognizable (especially in the United States) than ever before. However, this resurgence in popularity came after the Outer Range star had already been in the business for more than two decades. For anyone who may not have been aware of that, we'll point out all of the best Noah Reid movies and TV shows you should check out on streaming or on VOD, starting with his most recent acting effort.

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Outer Range (Amazon Prime)

As his family faces the possibility of losing a portion of their land to a wealthy rival, things get even more complicated for a Wyoming rancher (Academy Award nominee Josh Brolin, who also executive produces) when he makes a bizarre discovery of unknown origin that suddenly appears in his west pasture.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Noah Reid: For anyone who loved Noah Reid’s singing as Patrick Brewer on Schitt’s Creek, he uses his pipes even more often as Billy Tillerson (the eccentric youngest son of the Abbotts’ rival ranchers) on Outer Range - an intriguing hybrid of Neo-Western dramas like Yellowstone and with mysterious fantasy elements by way of Twin Peaks from creator Brian Watkins.

Stream Outer Range on Amazon Prime.

(Image credit: Fireworks Entertainment)

Strange Days At Blake Holsey High (Amazon Prime)

Five teenagers and their friendly science professor must work together to combat the unusual and otherworldly things that affect their boarding school on a regular basis.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Noah Reid: Years before starring on a show about the odd and dire circumstances caused by a black hole in rural Wyoming, a young Noah Reid starred on a clever, fun, Emmy-nominated sci-fi show for teens called Strange Days at Blake Holsey High as a student whose school happens to, literally, inhabit a black hole, causing odd and dire things to occur.

Stream Strange Days At Blake Holsey High on Amazon Prime.

(Image credit: Viacom)

Franklin (Amazon Purchase)

A young, curious turtle (Noah Reid) who can count by twos and tie his shoes also happens to be the only one given a proper name among his fellow anthropomorphic animal friends (i.e. Bear, Rabbit, etc.), whose adventures always end with a valuable lesson.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Noah Reid: One of Noah Reid’s earliest and most famous acting gigs, from 1997 to 2004, was providing the voice of the titular turtle on Franklin - a long-running animated children’s program based on the books by Canadian writer Paulette Bourgeois and illustrator Brenda Clark.

Buy Franklin on Amazon.

(Image credit: YTV)

Jane And The Dragon (Amazon Prime, Tubi)

When the prince of her kingdom is kidnapped by a dragon, a young woman (Tajja Isen) sees it as a chance to prove her worth as a knight, but ends up befriending the feared creature instead.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Noah Reid: In his first major follow-up to Strange Days at Blake Holsey High and his next big voice acting gig after Franklin, Noah Reid played Gunther Breech, the stuck-up rival squire of the title character in Jane and the Dragon - a fun, fully computer-animated fantasy show based on a series of novels by Martin Baynton.

Stream Jane And The Dragon on Amazon Prime.

Stream Jane And The Dragon on Tubi.

(Image credit: Mongrel Media)

Score: A Hockey Musical (Apple TV Rental)

A homeschooled Canadian teenager with a knack for chasing a puck around (Noah Reid) decides to go against his family’s non-competitive sensibilities and join a junior league hockey team, which soon makes the boy a national star.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Noah Reid: In one of his first lead roles in a feature film, Noah Reid also sings throughout much of the 2010 family comedy, Score: A Hockey Musical, which also stars Grease legend Olivia Newton-John, K. Trevor Wilson from the Letterkenny cast, and pop star Nelly Furtado.

Rent/Buy Score: A Hockey Musical on Apple TV.

(Image credit: Entertainment One )

Old Stock (Apple TV Rental)

In an attempt to escape his troubled past, a twenty-something man (Noah Reid) decides to take up residence at his grandfather’s retirement home until, after hiding out there for two years, he is suddenly forced to leave and come face-to-face with the circumstances that caused him to retire early in the first place.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Noah Reid: In 2012, Noah Reid gave a wonderfully heartfelt performance in the title role of Old Stock - a quirky, unique, and romantic coming-of-age dramedy from writer Dane Clark and director James Genn of Kim’s Convenience and The Good Doctor fame.

Rent/Buy Old Stock on Apple TV.

(Image credit: The CW)

Backpackers (CW Seed)

While his fiancée (Meghan Heffern) embarks on her own adventure through Europe, a young Canadian man (Noah Reid) goes on a separate trip with his womanizing best friend (Dillon Casey), initially hoping that it will help him overcome his pre-marital jitters, until the vacation soon becomes a desperate search to find his bride-to-be after suddenly realizing the mistake that he's made.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Noah Reid: After leading the cast of Old Stock, the following year, Noah Reid was cast as the lead of Backpackers - a short-lived, globe-trotting comedy series that initially aired on The CW for three episodes before living out the rest of its two-season run exclusively on the network’s free streaming service, CW Seed.

Stream Backpackers on CW Seed.

(Image credit: Disney)

Kevin From Work (Hulu)

Right as he is about to ditch his crummy position at a food distribution company for his dream job in Italy, a disillusioned young man (Noah Reid) decides to finally take the chance to profess his love for his beautiful, but taken, co-worker (Paige Spara), only to see the decision backfire when his new company cancels the job offer.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Noah Reid: In 2015, Noah Reid would follow Backpackers by scoring the leading, titular role of Kevin From Work - another short-lived (but well-regarded) romantic comedy series created by Emmy winner Barbie Adler that originally aired on Freeform when it was still called ABC Family.

Stream Kevin From Work on Hulu.

Buy Kevin From Work on Amazon.

(Image credit: Wildling Pictures)

Cardinals (Peacock)

Years after she was convicted of accidentally killing her neighbor in a drunk driving accident, a woman (Sheila McCarthy) returns home from prison to reunite with her children and move on from her past, only to see her hopes crashing down when the son of her deceased neighbor (Noah Reid) appears at her home with a few questions.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Noah Reid: In 2017, right after he had joined the cast of the hilarious Schitt’s Creek, Noah Reid took on what would be his most serious role yet in Cardinals - the gripping, heartbreaking feature-length debut of writer Grayson Moore, who also co-directed the film with Aidan Shipley.

Stream Cardinals on Peacock.

Rent/Buy Cardinals on Amazon.

(Image credit: Magnolia Pictures)

Buffaloed (Hulu)

After getting accepted into the Ivy League school of her dreams, but burdened with her inability to afford the tuition, a young, ambitious, and charismatic con artist (Zoey Deutch) takes a job as a debt collector and quickly asserts herself as the top dog of the business, all in the hope of finally getting herself out of Buffalo, New York.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Noah Reid: In 2019, Noah Reid found himself acting in a new feature-length comedy movie, but with a bit of a darker edge this time, in the role of the central character’s brother, J.J., in Buffaloed - a funny, thrilling indie darling written by The Wolf of Wall Street star Brian Sacca and helmed by Hysteria and Jolt director Tanya Wexler.

Stream Buffaloed on Hulu.

Rent/Buy Buffaloed on Amazon.

(Image credit: IFC Midnight)

Disappearance At Clifton Hill (Hulu)

After returning to her hometown of Niagara Falls following the death of her mother, a young woman (Tuppence Middleton) becomes haunted by the memory of a kidnapping she believes she witnessed when she was a child and grows uncontrollably obsessed in her struggle to finally get to the bottom of it.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Noah Reid: Also in 2019, Noah Reid appeared in another serious crime drama in the role of a young cop trying to help the central character in Disappearance at Clifton Hill - a gripping, twisted Neo-noir that also stars famed filmmaker David Cronenberg and was directed by Albert Shin, who also co-wrote the film with James Schultz.

Stream Disappearance At Clifton Hill on Hulu.

Rent/Buy Disappearance At Clifton Hill on Amazon.

From playing a talking turtle to portraying a singing cowboy on a sci-fi western, Noah Reid has already done it all in his acting career and is far from finished.