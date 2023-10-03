Noah Schnapp Celebrated His 19th Birthday With A Bunch Of Adorable Throwback Pics, And I Totally Want To See His Twin Sister On Stranger Things

October 3rd might be known as Mean Girls Day, but there’s another reason to celebrate because it’s also Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp’s birthday. While filming on Stranger Things Season 5 is still on hold given the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, seeing all the adorable throwback pictures Schnapp shared of him and his twin sister has me hoping Chloe makes an appearance in the fifth and final season.

It remains to be seen if she does appear in the show, but her happy birthday post definitely would be out of place in a town depressingly under the threat of Vecna. While Chloe Schnapp beat Noah by one hour when it came to her birthday Instagram post, his did not disappoint. In fact, he shared ten photos of the two of them over the years and included a heartfelt caption where he thanked Chloe for “supporting me every day.” Take a look at the post for yourself:

A post shared by Noah Schnapp (@noahschnapp) A photo posted by on

Tons of Instagram accounts took to the comment section to wish the pair the happiest of birthdays, including the official MTV account and Schnapp’s snack band SnackTBH. The official Stranger Things Twitter account posted a throwback video, just one day after wishing Priah Ferguson, who plays Erica, a happy 17th birthday). But it was all the fans of Schnapp wishing the pair a happy birthday that truly warmed my heart, including a hilarious comment by @rissavieira that said:

Happy birthday guys… crazy you share a bday, word on the street is that you’re twins🧐

While fans who best know Noah Schnapp for playing Will Byers may not have known that he has a twin sister, he regularly gushes about Chloe on social media. Just a few months ago, he shared a photo of the two of them enjoying some time in the sun. As twins, they have an incredible bond even though they’re at different colleges. They are so close that Schnapp told Variety that Chloe was the first person he told he was gay. Her reaction was nothing short of perfection, and Schnapp went on to say:

She was ecstatic. She said that she would’ve hated the idea of me marrying another girl and having to compete with that girl for my attention. The fact that now it’ll be a guy, she was like, ‘Oh, he’ll be my best friend.'

With a bond like that, it’s a wonder Schnapp hasn’t convinced the Duffer Brothers to give Chloe her own cameo in the hit Netflix series. Though Chloe might not be an actress, there’s no reason why she can’t appear in a background scene or two. After all, Season 5 is gearing up for the battle of all battles, which means Hawkins is going to need a lot of new faces. Chloe should definitely be one of them!

While Schnapp has been outspoken about his own feelings about Stranger Things coming to an end, he has yet to mention if Chloe will get to step foot in Hawkins, Indiana. However, anything is possible, given that we know very little about Season 5. That hasn't stopped the writers from teasing fans with a unique first look at the fifth season and a glimpse at a possible character pairing a day later.

After wishing Noah and Chloe a happy birthday on their respective Instagram accounts, consider keeping the celebration going by revisiting Noah’s breakout role in Stranger Things. All four seasons are streaming on Netflix with an active subscription.