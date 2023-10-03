Mean Girls Is Free On Tiktok, And I'm Ready To Feel Personally Victimized By Regina George

With today being October 3rd, you know what that means, right? It’s Mean Girls Day! Not only is this a great time to reflect it’s been 19 years since the comedy was filmed , but you can watch Mean Girls for free on TikTok. Time for me and other fans of the movie to feel personally victimized by Regina George once again.

April 30th, 2004 was the first time we heard Aaron Samuels ask Cady what day it was. The answer for those who don’t know is October 3rd which is how Mean Girls Day came about. If you’re ready to commemorate this day by getting personalized victimized by Regina George or peeking through that Burn Book once again, it was reported by Variety that Paramount Pictures created a Mean Girls official account and released the movie in full.

According to the official TikTok account , the entire one hour and 47 minutes of Mean Girls is separated into 23 clips. The TikTok page also has a link to Paramount’s website where people can purchase the DVD, Blu-Ray, and digital versions of the Tina Fey-written film. If you really want to get into the Mean Girls spirit, Paramount’s TikTok page will host a TikTok Live watch party of the film today at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. While today may not be Wednesday, I’m sure you won’t be a page in the Burn Book if you decide to wear pink during the watch party.

Mean Girls may have come out close to two decades ago, but it’s a movie that still hasn’t escaped the minds of fans such as myself. This movie launched the careers of a number of upcoming stars. It helped Lindsay Lohan shed her Disney image, more people knew Rachel McAdams’ name, and it was the film debut of Amanda Seyfried. Tina Fey’s invention of the word “Fetch” is certainly in the vocabulary of Mean Girls fans and an unusual line of snack foods, beverages , and totally fetch jewelry was inspired by the high school comedy. Not to mention, Mean Girls taught audiences about the powerful lesson of not letting high school cliques define you.

Here’s another example of what a strong influence Mean Girls is. There’s going to be a new movie based on the Broadway musical with Tina Fey and Tim Meadows back to reprise their roles. Other things we know about the upcoming adaptation is that filming started this past March with Fey penning the script. The cast will include Spider-Man’s Angourie Rice as Cady, Reneé Rapp will reprise her Broadway role as Regina, Moana’s Auli’i Cravalho will play Janis, and Tony Award nominee Jaquel Spivey will be Damien. This musical film will also have a 2024 movie release which will give moviegoers more than enough time to listen to the full musical soundtrack and rewatch the movie for the millionth time.