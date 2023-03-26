Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp Opens Up About Preparing For The Final Season And How He’ll Feel When He’s Wrapped

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is something that fans are likely both pumped for and nervous about. Though it'll mean more new episodes, it'll also have audiences say goodbye to the Hawkins gang. The final installments are sure to evoke a wide range of emotions from viewers once they're released. But even before that, the cast and crew are going to have to reckon with the end as they film the season. On that note, series star Noah Schnapp opened up about preparing for the shoot and how he'll feel when he's finally wrapped.

The hit coming-of-age show's younger actors have essentially grown up in front of the entire world during their tenures on the show. So one can easily imagine that they (more so than many others on the cast) have a lot of professional and personal feelings about finishing their work on the series. Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on the sci-fi series, spoke to Collider about the prospect of closing the book on that chapter of his life, and I’m already a bit misty-eyed:

Then for me, I mean, just wrapping Stranger Things, so bittersweet. I mean, it was obviously kind of what made me, I guess, as an actor, and I've grown up on the show. I first started on it when I was 10, and now I'm like an adult, so it's crazy. But, I'm really excited to get shooting. The last season looks really good, and when it's over, I'm definitely gonna be crying and upset, but excited for what the future holds.

It’s been close to a year since Netflix announced that Stranger Things is ending with Season 5, and it feels like fans and cast and crew members alike are waiting anxiously for everything to go down. Based on his comments, it sounds like the 18-year-old actor is mentally prepared for what's to come, which is good to hear. The season is reportedly set to start filming this spring, so it's only a matter of time before he's back on set and sporting another '80s look.

The star previously teased that the final season will address "everything" that's been left unresolved up to this point. He also ominously made note of the fact that "the story started with Will, and it'll end with Will." Given how pivotal he's been thus far, it makes all the sense in the world that the younger of the two Byers brothers would play a major role during the final stretch of episodes.

Noah Schnapp’s journey on Stranger Things has been incredibly complex, and he's done a masterful job of portraying Will Byers' story over these past several years. The character and his arc seem to be pretty personal for the actor, and that may be especially true since Schnapp came out earlier this year. That news was met with love and support from his fans and co-stars. And given that he's so tight with the latter group, it'll surely be bittersweet for him to reunite with them one for one last journey into the Upside Down.

Not much is known about Stranger Things 5, but what is evident is that you'll want to have a Netflix subscription so you'll be able to tune in when it airs. I know I'll be waiting intently to see what happens with Will and the others.