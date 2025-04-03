One Piece's Mr. 3 Actor David Dastmalchian Is Excited For Season 2, But One Thing He Said Has Me Worried About The Series' Future

News
By published

I can't help but feel a bit concerned about this.

David Dastmalchian in Ant Man 2 adn Mr. 3 in One Piece
(Image credit: Marvel/Toei Animation)

One Piece Season 2 assembled quite a cast to play some of the colorful characters Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates will encounter in their quest on the Grand Line. David Dastmalchian was enlisted to play Mr. 3, one of the various baddies they'll meet, and while I'm psyched to see the actor in the role, his latest comments about taking props from the set gave me pause.

As we wait for official news about when we can stream the series with a Netflix subscription, the official X account posted a new featurette with Dastmalchian talking about working on the upcoming episodes and what he enjoyed most about the experience. In doing so, he revealed a big prop he got to walk away with, and I'm curious why they'd let him take Mr. 3's hair home.

David Dastmalchian Took Mr. 3's Hair From The Set

Having seen the sets of One Piece in Season 1 and the ones shown so far for Season 2, I certainly get the temptation to take a piece of it home if I worked on it. Even series creator Eiichiro Oda was in awe of the work the Netflix team put in, so it's no surprise that someone would take a prop if offered. David Dastmalchian took that opportunity and talked about why he chose to take Mr. 3's hair:

My Mr. 3 hair because it's so dynamic and I think I would look really cool. And any time I want to go anywhere and I want to order three things I could just point at my hair.

I would run around all day purchasing three of everything just to point to the wig, but am I the only one scratching my head about this? I guess this question is pointed more toward the One Piece viewers who read the manga or watch the anime, because we know Mr. 3 will return to the story in the future.

Mr. 3 Eventually Returns To One Piece, So Why Did They Let Him Take The Wig?

Those familiar with One Piece outside of the live-action series probably know that Mr. 3 comes into the story later, most notably in the Impel Down and Marineford story arcs. While those stories are presumably seasons way down the road for this adaptation, one has to wonder why they'd let him take the wig shaped like the number three unless maybe they didn't expect him to return to the role.

We've written before on CinemaBlend about how long One Piece is and how unlikely it would be that the Netflix series ever completes, even if it was the most popular series on the platform. Still, with the rumors that Xolo Maridueña was cast to play Luffy's brother Ace, I assumed there was a goal to at least conclude the series with the Marineford storyline.

Now, with David Dastmalchian gone with the wig, and Mr. 3 playing such a big role in Marineford, I'm wondering if the show creators know the series doesn't stand a great chance of making it there, so it's not a big deal if Mr. 3's elaborate wig stays at the actor's house. Of course, I recognize I may also be overreacting as there are other explanations for this I can list off:

  • There's more than one Mr. 3 wig.
  • Mr. 3 is written out of the live-action adaptation.
  • The makeup crew isn't worried about making another wig.

It's possible I'm overreacting, but I still think it's worth clocking as we wait for news about the series' return and wonder if the show will even last long enough to bring the entire Straw Hat crew together. The good news is that the anime is coming back soon, and those ready to watch 1100+ episodes can watch to their hearts' delight while they wait for the live-action series.

It's looking more likely than not that Netflix's One Piece won't return until 2026. Here's hoping it won't be any later than that because this adaptation has a lot of content it needs to get through.

Mick Joest
Mick Joest
Content Producer

Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news
From left to right: Travis Kelce smiling during an interview with ESPN and Taylor Swift looking forward in the Fortnight music video.

As Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Continue To Keep Relationship Out Of The Public Eye, A PR Expert Explained Why It's 'A Smart Move'
From left to right: Kim Kardashian leaning her right arm against a couch and Khloé Kardashian looking forward with a straight face.

‘You Two-Faced Motherf-----’: Khloé Kardashian Reignites Feud With Kim Over Reaction To Her Kids Traveling In China
Faran Tahir as Raza looking at screen in Iron Man movie

Iron Man Alum Breaks Silence On How ‘Surprised’ He Was To Return For Vision’s Show (And I’m Still Not Sure How This Is Going To Work)
See more latest
Most Popular
Faran Tahir as Raza looking at screen in Iron Man movie
Iron Man Alum Breaks Silence On How ‘Surprised’ He Was To Return For Vision’s Show (And I’m Still Not Sure How This Is Going To Work)
Liam Neeson strikes a manly pose in a skirt for The Naked Gun.
I Didn't Expect Liam Neeson's Naked Gun To Be A Legacy-quel, But I Think The Teaser's Best Joke Was An Even Bigger Surprise
Deadpool with Dogpool in Deadpool &amp; Wolverine
Ryan Reynolds Reunited With His DogPool Co-Star For A New Ad Project, And The Results Are Adorably 'Ugly'
Jason Momoa in A Minecraft Movie.
‘Like Lego Only On Shrooms.’ Critics Have Seen A Minecraft Movie, And Their Opinions Of The Video Game Flick Are Split
Tom Cruise In Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning And More At CinemaCon 2025's Paramount Pictures Panel - Live Blog
From left to right: Travis Kelce smiling during an interview with ESPN and Taylor Swift looking forward in the Fortnight music video.
As Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Continue To Keep Relationship Out Of The Public Eye, A PR Expert Explained Why It's 'A Smart Move'
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: Apple Martin attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France.
Apple Martin Steals From Mom Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Archive Closet’ All The Time, But Says Her Mom Always Has Two Comments About It
An obscured Daniel Craig stands in the middle of the gun barrel in No Time To Die.
The Next James Bond Movie Is Finally 'Getting Started,' And I Think Amazon-MGM's Comments About How They'll Handle The Franchise Are Worth Discussing
David Schwimmer as Ross Geller meeting with his divorce attorney on FRIENDS
David Schwimmer Couldn't Stand Friends' Theme Song For Years After It Ended, But Shared The Sweet Reason Why He Started Appreciating It Again
From left to right: Kim Kardashian leaning her right arm against a couch and Khloé Kardashian looking forward with a straight face.
‘You Two-Faced Motherf-----’: Khloé Kardashian Reignites Feud With Kim Over Reaction To Her Kids Traveling In China