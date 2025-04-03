One Piece's Mr. 3 Actor David Dastmalchian Is Excited For Season 2, But One Thing He Said Has Me Worried About The Series' Future

One Piece Season 2 assembled quite a cast to play some of the colorful characters Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates will encounter in their quest on the Grand Line. David Dastmalchian was enlisted to play Mr. 3, one of the various baddies they'll meet, and while I'm psyched to see the actor in the role, his latest comments about taking props from the set gave me pause.

As we wait for official news about when we can stream the series with a Netflix subscription, the official X account posted a new featurette with Dastmalchian talking about working on the upcoming episodes and what he enjoyed most about the experience. In doing so, he revealed a big prop he got to walk away with, and I'm curious why they'd let him take Mr. 3's hair home.

David Dastmalchian Took Mr. 3's Hair From The Set

Having seen the sets of One Piece in Season 1 and the ones shown so far for Season 2, I certainly get the temptation to take a piece of it home if I worked on it. Even series creator Eiichiro Oda was in awe of the work the Netflix team put in, so it's no surprise that someone would take a prop if offered. David Dastmalchian took that opportunity and talked about why he chose to take Mr. 3's hair:

My Mr. 3 hair because it's so dynamic and I think I would look really cool. And any time I want to go anywhere and I want to order three things I could just point at my hair.

I would run around all day purchasing three of everything just to point to the wig, but am I the only one scratching my head about this? I guess this question is pointed more toward the One Piece viewers who read the manga or watch the anime, because we know Mr. 3 will return to the story in the future.

Mr. 3 Eventually Returns To One Piece, So Why Did They Let Him Take The Wig?

Those familiar with One Piece outside of the live-action series probably know that Mr. 3 comes into the story later, most notably in the Impel Down and Marineford story arcs. While those stories are presumably seasons way down the road for this adaptation, one has to wonder why they'd let him take the wig shaped like the number three unless maybe they didn't expect him to return to the role.

We've written before on CinemaBlend about how long One Piece is and how unlikely it would be that the Netflix series ever completes, even if it was the most popular series on the platform. Still, with the rumors that Xolo Maridueña was cast to play Luffy's brother Ace, I assumed there was a goal to at least conclude the series with the Marineford storyline.

Now, with David Dastmalchian gone with the wig, and Mr. 3 playing such a big role in Marineford, I'm wondering if the show creators know the series doesn't stand a great chance of making it there, so it's not a big deal if Mr. 3's elaborate wig stays at the actor's house. Of course, I recognize I may also be overreacting as there are other explanations for this I can list off:

There's more than one Mr. 3 wig.

Mr. 3 is written out of the live-action adaptation.

The makeup crew isn't worried about making another wig.

It's possible I'm overreacting, but I still think it's worth clocking as we wait for news about the series' return and wonder if the show will even last long enough to bring the entire Straw Hat crew together. The good news is that the anime is coming back soon, and those ready to watch 1100+ episodes can watch to their hearts' delight while they wait for the live-action series.

It's looking more likely than not that Netflix's One Piece won't return until 2026. Here's hoping it won't be any later than that because this adaptation has a lot of content it needs to get through.