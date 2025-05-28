One Piece Hinted That A Major Season 2 Reveal Is On The Way, But I Have One Concern

We're still waiting for One Piece Season 2 to be available with a Netflix subscription, but the series has been good about giving fans something to be excited about while they wait. We've seen Logue Townwe learned about some exciting castings for characters, and as we gear up for Netflix's TUDUM event, the franchise is teasing yet another big reveal.

A new post from Netflix's account for the show is making the rounds, and it hints at a big character reveal ahead of the show's official launch in 2026. Unfortunately, I think we're past the point where character reveals do much to tide me over, and I need to see more than what is seemingly planned for the upcoming Netflix event on May 31st.

One Piece's Social Media Account Hinted We'll Get A Full Chopper Reveal At TUDUM

One Piece has given us a lot of big castings for Season 2 already, such as Joe Manganiello as Crocodile and David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3. However, we're still waiting on a full reveal of the Straw Hat Pirates' beloved Tony Tony Chopper, the anthropomorphic reindeer doctor. It seems like we might get a better look at him, though, as the following post teased:

Slumber parties on the Going Merry hit different Straw Hats! 😆🍿 Nothing beats Nakama, snacks, and a snail projector full of surprises. #TUDUM is right around the corner... and something sweet along with it. 👀🍭 pic.twitter.com/Rrvt9exWGpMay 27, 2025

It'll be nice to get a good look at Chopper, and hopefully also learn who will be voicing the character in the new season. That said, I can't help but be a little concerned with this tease, for one obvious reason that I think other fans will agree with.

We're just short of two years since the release of One Piece Season 1 on Netflix. While it's nice that I've been able to get into the anime series and get current on that, I'm growing impatient when it comes to waiting for Season 2 of the live-action series. Keep in mind, the wait for Season 2 is nowhere near over, seeing as it's set to premiere sometime in 2026, so even after this reveal, we'll still be in anticipation mode.

With Netflix hinting so heavily that Chopper will be revealed at the TUDUM event, I'm very concerned it will be the only significant news we get about the show. To be completely candid, I'm worn out with streaming shows taking so long to deliver new seasons, and I need something more than a look at Chopper to maintain my enthusiasm for this installment, which is still very far away.

With so much time passing between seasons, I'm once again reminded of the highly improbable scenario in which One Piece will ever sniff the amount of story that the manga and anime have told thus far. Hell, we'll be lucky if the series lasts long enough to add Franky as a Straw Hat at this point, so I need a trailer or something else to get me back in a happy place about this live-action adaptation.

One Piece Season 2 is set to arrive on Netflix in 2026, and we can expect more details to be revealed when Netflix discusses the show during the TUDUM event. I'm guessing we'll get some information on other highly anticipated shows coming to the streamer, so be sure to keep an eye out for the big day!