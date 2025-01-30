Looks Like One Piece Season 2 Won’t Premiere Until 2026, But I Wonder If This Could Lead To Some Good News For The Netflix Show

Until today, I was under the assumption that One Piece Season 2 would premiere sometime on the 2025 TV schedule, but evidently I was wrong. While Netflix has been showing off many of its movies and TV shows being released in 2025, including a sneak peak at Wake Up Dead Man, One Piece was not among the lineup. Meaning, unless Season 2’s being saved as a surprise release for the end of the year, those with a Netflix subscription won’t get to see the live-action incarnations of Monkey D. Luffy and the other Straw Hat Pirates resume their adventuring until 2026. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed about this, and yet I also can’t help wondering if this might actually lead to some good news in the grand scheme of things.

One Piece Season 1 was released on August 31, 2023, and it only took two weeks for Netflix to order its renewal. Season 2 began filming at the beginning of July 2024 in South Africa and wrapped up on December 15. Naturally One Piece is a series that relies heavily on VFX, so it was to be expected that postproduction was going to be pretty lengthy. Still, for Season 2 to not arrive until roughly three years after Season 1 is quite the long wait; it’s the same amount of time that passed between Strangers Things Seasons 3 and 4, as well as between 4 and the forthcoming Stranger Things Season 5.

So is it possible that we may not learn if One Piece Season 3 will happen until early 2026? Maybe, but I’m going to take a more optimistic stance. Let’s not forget that One Piece ended up being Netflix’s most-viewed original TV show in the latter half of 2023 (per Variety). Combine that with the massive fanbase the One Piece manga and anime have, as well as the fact that Netflix is further investing in this franchise with the forthcoming The One Piece anime remake, I find it hard to believe that the streamer would drop the live-action One Piece show after just two seasons, even if Season 2 doesn’t end up doing the kind of numbers that Season 1 did.

Here’s what I’m thinking: sometime later this year, Netflix will announce that One Piece Season 3 is entering development, and maybe it’ll be fortunate to begin filming before 2025 is finished. This way, fans can rest easy knowing the series won’t be going away anytime soon, and specifically take comfort that they’ll get to see the Alabasta arc covered, as Season 2 won’t make it that far. This would take One Piece’s run into 2027, although I obviously hope the show could keep going further than that, but let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves.

I’ll be ok on One Piece content in 2025 because at the time of publication, I’m going through the Dressrosa arc of the anime, so I still have a long ways to go before I’m current. But I’m also looking forward to the return of the live-action One Piece, as it got me interested in this property. So I’ll be patiently waiting for Season 2 and cross my fingers that Season 3 is also greenlit sooner rather than later.