Netflix's One Piece Just Cast A Marvel Star, And I Think It's A Perfect Fit

Netflix's One Piece Season 2 is on the way, and amidst speculation that the show might be adding another Straw Hat crew member early, more characters we know are being announced as part of the growing cast. As the Straw Hats enter the Grand Line and genuinely begin their journey as a crew, the live-action adaptation has revealed Marvel alum David Dastmalchian will play Mr. 3, with other new actors also cast as part of the threatening Baroque Works.

The Baroque Works pirates are one of the first fearsome groups the Straw Hats come across, and assuming it plays out like the anime, it will bring Luffy face-to-face with the first Warlord of the Sea, Crocodile. I'm stoked to stream this season with a Netflix subscription when it arrives, and others should be as well now that Ant-Man's Dastmalchian is in the mix.

David Dastmalchian Will Play Mr. 3 As Other Actors Join Baroque Works

As One Piece fans call for Danny DeVito to join the show, with Jamie Lee Curtis actively expressing her interest in appearing, it's no small feat that the series landed a talent like David Dastmalchian. The veteran actor has taken on roles for Marvel and DC movies, and is coming off his acclaimed starring role in the twisty horror Late Night With The Devil. Now, he's coming into One Piece to play the wild Mr. 3, which we'll talk more about shortly.

He wasn't the only casting the official account noted, as more actors were noted to be playing Baroque Works pirates, including:

Jazzara Jaslyn (Lioness) - Miss Valentine

Camrus Johnson (Batwoman) - Mr. 5

Daniel Lasker (Raised by Wolves) - Mr. 9

These are all exciting castings, to be sure, but I can't help but be thrilled by David Dastmalchian bringing his star power to Mr. 3. There's a big reason I'm hyped to see Mr. 3 get such a strong actor behind it, too, even if it may take some time for the character to settle in.

David Dastmalchian Is A Big Actor To Play A Prominent One Piece Character

In the One Piece anime, Mr. 3 is presented as a threatening member of the Baroque Works who uses his wax powers to give the Straw Hats a taste of what it's like to be up against another Devil Fruit user. Ultimately, they're able to best him and move on with their journey, but Mr. 3 continues to pop up throughout the anime in different adventures.

The fact that One Piece decided to go with a veteran actor like David Dastmalchian has me optimistic that the creative team hopes to use him again in the future for other adventures. Assuming things play out like the anime — and there is a chance they won't, given the key differences between it and the live-action — Mr. 3 played a prominent part in the Impel Down and Marineford arcs, which the live-action is still a long ways away from adapting. Still, the idea that Netflix could be interested in going that distance is exciting, and I hope Mr. 3's casting proves the show feels optimistic about how big things can get from here.

We're still waiting to hear more about when One Piece Season 2 will arrive in 2025. Until then, the 2024 TV schedule has a lot of shows worth watching that should tide readers over until their favorite anime adaptation is back on Netflix.