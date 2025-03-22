One Piece Finally Revealed When The Anime Will Return From Hiatus, And There's Even More To Be Excited About

The One Piece anime went on hiatus back in October, but as promised, it's returning as part of the 2025 TV schedule. We now officially know when to expect new episodes of the popular series. Plus, there's some even more good news to share as there will be a good deal more content to watch in the future.

On the heels of disappointing news that the Netflix live-action adaptation will lose its showrunner after Season 2, Crunchyroll revealed the return of the anime is not far off after its break. Here's what we learned and what we can expect from the franchise's premiere weekend.

One Piece Will Return With Two New Episodes In Early April

Crunchyroll announced that One Piece will resume its Egghead Arc and drop a new episode on April 5th with the latest on what's happening with the Straw Hats as they attempt to save Dr. Vegapunk and his satellites.

What's even better is that the next new episode will drop the next day, on April 6th, meaning fans will get a double dose of Luffy and pals in a short amount of time. For those who watch Egghead with their Netflix subscription, the streaming platform confirmed it will resume its episodes on April 12:

The Straw Hat Pirates return for their exciting adventure in Egghead 🏝️ONE PIECE: Egghead Arc Part 2 is coming to Netflix April 12, with new episodes weekly! pic.twitter.com/ysE5aFqneOMarch 22, 2025

I'm stoked to get two new episodes so quickly, though I do wonder when we can expect the latest set of dubbed episodes to arrive for it. The English translation of the anime had only just caught up with the Japanese version for the first time ever in the show's run, so hopefully, it won't take them long to pump out these episodes too.

Now, all this is very exciting, however, the good news doesn't end here!

A Feature-Length Special Will Recap The Events Of The Egghead Arc Thus Far

For those who haven't been watching Egghead and are overwhelmed by the thought of watching so many One Piece episodes to get back in on the series, don't worry. In addition to consecutive new episodes, the show will also release an 83-minute special that will recap the events of the arc thus far.

That will save anyone who doesn't want to go through the episodes some time, though I would highly encourage all fans go through the episodes as well.

The return of the anime will also keep diehard fans occupied, as we continue to wait for the arrival of Netflix's second season of One Piece. While it seemed possible it may arrive in 2025, it's looking more and more likely the series won't return until 2026. Barring another long hiatus, the anime will help keep us satisfied and able to focus on other great things happening in the franchise while waiting for its return.

Stream episodes of One Piece on Crunchyroll or Netflix, and get hype for the new episodes on the way. It won't be too long before the Straw Hats are moving on to Elbaf, and maybe even the endgame of the series as they inch closer to that big treasure.