90 Day: The Last Resort's Shekinah Explained Why She Almost Quit Show After Altercation With Thaís

Shekinah Güven shared that she nearly quit 90 Day: The Last Resort following her controversial insult in the latest episode. As Season 3 continues on the 2026 TV schedule, Shekinah revealed she almost walked off the set of the series and refused to film.

Days after viewers saw her tell Thaís Ramone to "go back to her country" in the midst of an argument, Shekinah is now on her Instagram Stories taking aim at 90 Day Fiancé for not doing more to protect her during the incident (via Swoon). The reality star, who is allegedly currently on the outs with her husband Sarper, said The Last Resort's on-site security did nothing to stop Thaís from getting in her face:

Tons of DMS of ppl asking why security didn’t step in and help me when I was being attacked. I would love to know this also. I was literally looking security right in the eyes as they SAT at the other end of the bench I was on, and you can hear me shouting at them, ‘Get this b---h out of here.’ They didn’t move. My theory is that producers wanted to appease the large ever-hating Shekinah fans by letting me get my a-s beat. They were going to LET IT HAPPEN.

Shekinah alleged that the 90 Day team didn't step in because they wanted to see a fight, though the physical contact between her and Thaís ended about as quickly as it started. Compared to past fights like when Andrei Castravet fought Charlie Potthast, this was pretty tame.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Even so, there was physical contact, which Shekinah said was grounds for removal per their contracts on 90 Day: The Last Resort. She got into the details below and why she ended up staying to film despite wanting to leave:

Our contracts state that physical altercations will get us removed from the show, so I asked for her to be removed. Producer told me it was at ‘his discretion’ and because Sarper [Güven] also got physical, they would both have to be removed… or neither be removed. I was fine with going home, I wanted to! Sarper and I had serious conversations about doing so. Ultimately, I followed his lead and stayed, but nothing was the same after this.

I think it's also worth speculating that if the couple left 90 Day: The Last Resort early, they likely wouldn't have been paid to appear on it. Let's be honest, the money has to be a motivating factor, because it doesn't seem like many couples get a ton of advice that helps them strengthen their marriages. More often than not, they get unlimited alcohol and opportunities to start fights with each other, both of which felt like a factor here.

At a time when 90 Day Fiancé fans like to call out the show for "scripted" situations, it feels like Shekinah's feelings on what went down on The Last Resort Season 3 were real. She's made a few claims as of late that she will not return to the franchise, so it looks like those wanting more of her will need to stream old episodes with an HBO Max subscription.

As for Sarper, he's stayed mostly silent on what happened on The Last Resort, which may be further evidence there's a pretty big rift between him and Shekinah at this time. I do wonder whether the couple blames the spinoff for failing to resolve their marital issues, assuming they are headed down the road to divorce.