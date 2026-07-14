Are 90 Day: The Last Resort's Rebecca And Zied Still Together After Campfire Blowout?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Last Resort episode "The Last Noble Truth." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

90 Day: The Last Resort Season 3 may be the messiest season of the franchise, to put it lightly. Each episode that hits the 2026 TV schedule has me wondering if any couple will stay together by the end of it. This time, it was Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi, who made me wonder what was going on with them after their campfire showdown during the survival exercise.

Rebecca and Zied have had issues for a while, with her suspecting he was cheating as far back as 90 Day Diaries. It seems they've moved on from that, but the latest 90 Day: The Last Resort episode got into the issues they have with each other as spouses.

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Rebecca And Zied's Campfire Argument Boiled Down To Different Expectations

Rebecca and Zied really unloaded on each other during the campfire therapy session and aired their various grievances with each other. Rebecca felt as though her husband didn't love her, while Zied felt that she was a "bad wife," which was to say she didn't perform the usual tasks expected of a wife in his home country.

Eventually, Rebecca countered with the fact that she had to work a lot to support them and didn't have the energy to cook or clean as a result. The therapists and cast all reached the conclusion that there had been a breakdown in expectations due to cultural differences. Zied wanted Rebecca to be a stay-at-home wife, which he'd been accustomed to seeing while growing up in Tunisia. On the other side of the equation, Rebecca wanted more of an equal partner who would split household duties. So was this something they could get past, or are they going to be the latest married 90 Day couple to split after marriage?

Are Rebecca And Zied Still Together?

Fortunately, Rebecca and Zied have never been in the business of keeping the state of their relationship secret online. Rebecca just wished her husband a happy eight-year anniversary back in April, months after 90 Day: The Last Resort was filmed:

A post shared by Rebecca Parrott Official (@tlc_90day_rebecca) A photo posted by on

They seem solidly together and happy, which has me wondering if them being a part of the cast of 90 Day: The Last Resort is just for show. I've had suspicions, seeing as Rebecca appears to want to pick a fight with anyone and everyone who will give her the time of day. It feels like she and Zied were brought in to stir the pot, or at least she feels that way because she keeps inserting herself into the drama between Thaís Ramone and Shekinah Güven.