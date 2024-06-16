Paget Brewster Revealed A Supportive Text From Pal Shemar Moore, And My Criminal Minds-Loving Heart Is So Full

Criminal Minds: Evolution has premiered its second season for Paramount+ subscribers, and the mind-bending stakes are as intense as ever. Now, with the series in its overall 17th season, many fans are still hoping for the return of some of their favorite characters that aren’t part of the main cast of the revival. And while we need to accept that Shemar Moore may not be returning as Derek Morgan, Paget Brewster recently shared a very sweet and supportive text from him about the show's return.

Before Moore played Hondo on the twice-saved S.W.A.T., he played FBI Special Agent Derek Morgan for the first 11 seasons of Criminal Minds. While it was hard to get used to not hearing Morgan calling Garcia “baby girl” every episode, he has remained close to the cast. In celebration of Evolution Season 2 premiering, Brewster shared a sweet post on X (formerly known as Twitter) that proved that too, as she revealed a text she received from her former co-star and how grateful she is to have him and the fans in her life:

Hi guys, if you’re lucky enough to grow older, you get texts from friends like ⁦@shemarmoore⁩ and it’s love. We are all so lucky and it’s the fans that keep us working and happy. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/3FpASsQwmZJune 15, 2024

Moore didn’t even have to say anything, as he was just inclined to share a photo of a billboard he saw, and it's so sweet. It wouldn’t be surprising if that isn’t the first supportive text Brewster has gotten from him for Evolution. There’s a reason that Criminal Minds’ original run went so long, and that is because of the cast and their chemistry. The fans, of course, were also responsible, as Brewster mentioned in her post, but that bond between the cast is truly unbreakable.

Shemar Moore left Criminal Minds after Season 11 to star in the then-new CBS series S.W.A.T. On the show, though, Morgan wanted to leave the BAU in order to spend more time with his wife and baby. He did return to the series a few times to guest star, but as of now, he has yet to come back for Evolution. Despite leaving the Criminal Minds universe, it looks like he is still close to the cast, and it has me in my feels.

Speaking of S.W.A.T., also included in the screenshot of the text was Paget Brewster congratulating him on the series. The procedural was picked up for Season 8 in April, despite being picked up last year for a seventh and final season following a reverse cancellation. The show will be part of the 2024 TV schedule once again in the fall when the new season premieres. It’s definitely a big time for both casts and seeing all of the support is truly lovely.

The first three episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 are currently streaming on one of the best streaming services, Paramount+, with new episodes dropping on Thursdays. The support will surely continue between Brewster and Moore, but hopefully, with a third season of Evolution happening, Moore might return to the BAU, even if it’s just briefly.