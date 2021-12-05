Pam And Tommy: Premiere Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About The Hulu Series

The Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee sex tape was one of the most infamous videos of its kind upon its controversial release in 1995, and became a topic no one could escape. The story about the tape and how it ended up being released on the internet more than a quarter-century ago will soon be dramatized in the Hulu limited series Pam and Tommy. Over the course of eight episodes, Lily James, Sebastian Stan, Seth Rogen , and others will portray the major players involved in the tape, its theft, and ensuing media circus that followed in the wake of its release.

Here is everything we know about the show, including its release date, cast, and what those involved in the real-life story have to say about it.

Pam And Tommy Premieres February 2, 2022 On Hulu

The wild ride that is to be Pam and Tommy will kick off February 2, 2022, exclusively on Hulu. The streaming service announced the release date of the highly anticipated docudrama limited series with the release of the show’s first teaser trailer in November 2021, a video that introduced the major characters and how they all fit into the “true fucking scandal.”

The Pam And Tommy Cast Includes Lily James, Sebastian Stan And Seth Rogen

There have been quite a few series based on actual events in recent years with shows like the various seasons of FX’s American Crime Story, with each featuring outstanding actors, but the Pam and Tommy cast is truly something special . Lily James, star of everything from Downton Abbey to Rebecca, will play Pamela Anderson, one of the biggest TV stars of the mid-1990s. Stepping in as Motley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan, who, judging by the show’s teaser trailer, has got the look nailed down. Taking on the role of Rand Gauthier, the man responsible for the release of the infamous sex tape, is portrayed by Seth Rogen, who has had a hand in some of the best comedies of the 21st Century.

The supporting cast of Pam and Tommy consists of Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Pepi Sonuga, Andrew Dice Clay, Mozhan Marnò, Fred Hechinger, and several others.

Pam And Tommy Centers On The Events That Led To The Theft And Release Of Their Infamous Sex Tape

When Pam and Tommy makes its streaming debut in February 2022, it will center on the theft and release of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s sex tape, which was filmed over the course of their honeymoon in 1995. The show will follow Rand Gauthier, a disgruntled electrician who stole a safe from the couple’s home, a safe that contained several items including the tape. It looks like the series will also dive into how the release of the tape on the internet forever changed the couple’s lives, especially Anderson, who was a massive star on Baywatch at the time.

Craig Gillespie, The Director Of I, Tonya, Is Helming Pam And Tommy

All eight episodes of Pam and Tommy will be directed by Craig Gillespie, according to Deadline . Gillespie is no stranger to biographical dramas focusing on controversial figures and drama in the 1990s as he previously directed the 2017 Tonya Harding biopic I, Tonya , a film that also featured Sebastian Stan in a starring role alongside Margot Robbie. The series was written by Robert Siegel whose screenwriting credits include The Wrestler, The Founder, and Big Fan.

Tommy Lee Has Said The Series Tells A Story People ‘Need To Know’

Tommy Lee wasn’t involved with Pam and Tommy, but he has apparently been in contact with Sebastian Stan, who is playing him in the retelling of one of the rock star’s most memorable episodes. At the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in September 2021, Lee had this to say to ET Online when asked about the project:

I know Sebastian [Stan], he’s playing me. From what he’s told me, it’s a really beautiful story. I think a lot of people would think it’s one thing, but it’s really about privacy and how things got crazy then. There’s different laws now. The story is actually cool, what actually happened wasn’t. … I feel like it was forever ago. It’s a cool story and people need to know.

Judging by that brief interview, in which Tommy Lee also said he hadn't seen the images of Sebastian Stan portraying him, Lee seems to be fully on board with Pam and Tommy, but is far from the case for other people involved with the real-life situation, including Pamela Anderson’s longtime friend Courtney Love, who refused to participate in the limited series.

Pamela Anderson Was Reportedly Approached To Consult On Pam And Tommy But Wanted No Part In It

Although Tommy Lee is supportive of the Hulu limited series, it appears that it may be quite the opposite for Pamela Anderson. In May 2021, The Sun published a report in which a friend of the Baywatch star spoke on the condition of anonymity and shared how Anderson reportedly felt about the situation. The friend said that Anderson felt the show was a “cheap knockoff” and alleged that the actress was not happy about how it will relive that episode of her life. According to the unnamed source, Anderson was contacted by the show’s producers and asked to consult before the start of production, but she wanted no part in it.

Seth Rogen And Evan Goldberg Have Been Developing Pam And Tommy For Several Years

Pam and Tommy will debut on Hulu in February 2022, but the show has been in the works for several years. In December 2020, Collider reported that Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg had been developing the project for quite some time, and at one point James Franco was attached to not only star as Tommy Lee but also direct the limited series. Those plans never materialized, and Rogen has since gone on the record to say he has not worked with his longtime co-star in several years and has no plans to work with Franco.