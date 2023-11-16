After Paramount+ Announces SEAL Team Is Ending, Leads David Boreanaz And Justin Melnick React
A total bummer for Bravo Team fanatics.
For all that television audiences were amped up about the SAG-AFTRA strike finally ending in the midst of 2023’s Fall TV ghost town, the aftermath has brought forth a variety of big cancellations across both streaming and linear. One of the latest to face the dreaded axe: the CBS-turned-Paramount+ action drama SEAL Team. The military-focused hit thankfully wasn’t eradicated completely, with studio execs giving showrunner Spencer Hudnut and his team one final season to close out Bravo Team’s story. And you can bet that stars David Boreanaz and Justin Melnick had messages to share with fans when the news broke.
David Boreanaz's Response To SEAL Team Ending
Having headed up the majority of the intense storylines and situations that have populated SEAL Team's seasons over the years, David Boreanaz managed to develop yet another character that will live on in TV viewers' hears and minds for years to come. (Jason Hayes now joins Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Angel and Bones' Seeley Booth in the actor's pantheon.) And to be expected, he approached his initial response to the drama's impending future with the same poise and respect that his team leader would. Here's the first have of his reaction, as posted on Instagram:
By all means, given how tough it can be to keep a pricy scripted TV show on the air in this day and age, it's a wonder that SEAL Team managed to survive a shift away from broadcast to streaming. There are never any guarantees that audiences will follow a series and its stars from one platform to the next, but the fandom definitely helped convince Paramount+'s Powers That Be to keep things going for another three seasons. To that end, Boreanaz shared even more appreciation as he continued, saying:
Thankfully, nobody needs to worry about where David Boreanaz will be going next, as there's still a whole ten-episode final season to film and deliver to viewers. Although I guess part of that anticipation can now be mixed with dread over the idea of Jason and/or others facing the same fate that befell Max Thieriot's Clay Spenser in Season 6.
Justin Melnick's Reaction
SEAL Team has been a huge win for everyone in the cast, but perhaps even more so for Justin Melnick, whose past work as a K9 police officer landed him a canine handler gig, which then turned into a co-starring role based on his overall appearance. Six seasons later, and Bravo 5 (Brock Reynolds) remains a core part of the squad. He shared the following response to the final season news on his Instagram Stories:
The SEAL Team stars were already pumped about bringing more episodes to life back when Season 7 got the greenlight in January, though the process will probably be slightly more bittersweet now, knowing that this will be the end. At least assuming another streaming service doesn't swoop in with another rescue.
For now, all six previously aired seasons of SEAL Team are available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription.
