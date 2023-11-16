After Paramount+ Announces SEAL Team Is Ending, Leads David Boreanaz And Justin Melnick React

For all that television audiences were amped up about the SAG-AFTRA strike finally ending in the midst of 2023’s Fall TV ghost town, the aftermath has brought forth a variety of big cancellations across both streaming and linear. One of the latest to face the dreaded axe: the CBS-turned-Paramount+ action drama SEAL Team. The military-focused hit thankfully wasn’t eradicated completely, with studio execs giving showrunner Spencer Hudnut and his team one final season to close out Bravo Team’s story. And you can bet that stars David Boreanaz and Justin Melnick had messages to share with fans when the news broke.

David Boreanaz's Response To SEAL Team Ending

Having headed up the majority of the intense storylines and situations that have populated SEAL Team's seasons over the years, David Boreanaz managed to develop yet another character that will live on in TV viewers' hears and minds for years to come. (Jason Hayes now joins Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Angel and Bones' Seeley Booth in the actor's pantheon.) And to be expected, he approached his initial response to the drama's impending future with the same poise and respect that his team leader would. Here's the first have of his reaction, as posted on Instagram:

For 6 seasons I have been blessed, fortunate and humbled to play such a dynamic and complex character as Jason Hayes on SEAL TEAM. Everyone involved in the show has made a huge difference in the lives of so many men and women in the military community. The daily grind and complex mental approach to such a character has allowed me to fully understand and appreciate the sacrifices these men and women take on. While the show found its place, the fans have always stood by us and I am forever grateful. As we embark on season 7, we have decided that this will be the last season of the series. I look forward to moving on to the next chapter.

By all means, given how tough it can be to keep a pricy scripted TV show on the air in this day and age, it's a wonder that SEAL Team managed to survive a shift away from broadcast to streaming. There are never any guarantees that audiences will follow a series and its stars from one platform to the next, but the fandom definitely helped convince Paramount+'s Powers That Be to keep things going for another three seasons. To that end, Boreanaz shared even more appreciation as he continued, saying:

I want to thank CBS studios/network, Paramount Plus and all of those who helped make this show a success. We are excited to get back to work on season 7 and look forward to telling more stories. To my dear SEAL TEAM family, a salute’ sambuca three beans “con la mosca”, for all your exceptional efforts without which this series could not have been made. Please accept my eternal appreciation, respect and love. Godspeed.

Thankfully, nobody needs to worry about where David Boreanaz will be going next, as there's still a whole ten-episode final season to film and deliver to viewers. Although I guess part of that anticipation can now be mixed with dread over the idea of Jason and/or others facing the same fate that befell Max Thieriot's Clay Spenser in Season 6.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Justin Melnick's Reaction

SEAL Team has been a huge win for everyone in the cast, but perhaps even more so for Justin Melnick, whose past work as a K9 police officer landed him a canine handler gig, which then turned into a co-starring role based on his overall appearance. Six seasons later, and Bravo 5 (Brock Reynolds) remains a core part of the squad. He shared the following response to the final season news on his Instagram Stories:

Hey guys, I’m seeing all these tears. We had seven, well going into seven awesome seasons of this show, man. I mean, who knows what comes out of it? Don’t be sad, be happy that we had seven awesome seasons. … There’s no show like SEAL Team on TV, man. They’ve redefined the game and will hopefully help push future military shows to be authentic and real. Thank you guys all for your support over the years. It’s been a fucking awesome, wild ride, and with some incredible dudes. And I’m looking forward to what the future has to offer.

The SEAL Team stars were already pumped about bringing more episodes to life back when Season 7 got the greenlight in January, though the process will probably be slightly more bittersweet now, knowing that this will be the end. At least assuming another streaming service doesn't swoop in with another rescue.

For now, all six previously aired seasons of SEAL Team are available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription.