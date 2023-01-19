David Boreanaz Shares Sweet Post After SEAL Team Got The Greenlight For Season 7

After fans had a rather traumatic sixth season with Clay’s death and SEAL Team’s Season 6 finale cliffhanger, good news finally came out about the Paramount+ series. Bravo’s missions aren’t over just yet, as the team will be back for a Season 7, and Jason Hayes himself, David Boreanaz, posted a sweet message to celebrate the renewal.

Following the news about SEAL Team’s renewal, Boreanaz was quick to take to Instagram to share a sweet and grateful message. It’s making me even more anxious to see what happens following the cliffhanger, but at least we now know that, at some point, we will be getting another season.

Check out his grateful post:

Since SEAL Team included a pretty shocking death last season, fans can breathe a sigh of relief in knowing that this won’t be the end for Bravo, and David Boreanaz is definitely looking forward to continuing the series. I just hope that there is less tragedy coming their way.

Meanwhile, Boreanaz is not the only SEAL Team star celebrating the happy news. Justin Melnick, who plays Brock in the military drama, also took to Instagram to share his excitement about Bravo getting to ride again:

A premiere date for SEAL Team Season 7 hasn’t been revealed, but it’s possible it will still be part of the 2023 TV schedule. However, it’s hard to tell. It’s already been a couple of months since the Season 6 finale, so fans are surely on the edge of their seats for a premiere date. Luckily they know Season 7 is coming, but how different it will be after the events of the season finale will be something to look forward to.

The renewal also comes after SEAL Team hit 100 episodes last season, proving that it is succeeding on Paramount+ after its move from CBS to the streamer during Season 5. How a show does on a different platform, especially when it’s moving from a network to streaming or vice versa, can be a little tricky, but the series clearly doing well based on this news. Plus, David Boreanaz clearly loves the advantage of being able to tell more raw and organic stories about the real brave men and women fighting for the United States.

Even though SEAL Team included Clay’s death last season, the fact that Max Thieriot’s Fire Country also recently got renewed spells good news across the board. While it has been hard to get through episodes without Clay Spenser, at least the actor left for a good reason. Hopefully, Thieriot can reappear on the military drama in the form of flashback scenes, or a the very least, there’s some archive footage of Clay, because I’m still not over what happened to him.

All six seasons of SEAL Team are streaming for those with a Paramount+ subscription! So, while you wait for Season 7, check out some of the best shows on Paramount+ to keep you occupied.