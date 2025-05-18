Shemar Moore May Not Have Wanted S.W.A.T. To End, But He Ended On A High Note With A Sweet Message To ‘Fam And Friends’

When it comes to the list of TV shows canceled or ending in 2025, there are a few long-running titles in the mix. One of those is CBS’ S.W.A.T., which just completed an eight-season run this past Friday. This truly marks the end of an era, as the Shemar Moore-led procedural arguably became one of the Eye Network’s most endearing titles. With the series now at an end, Moore sought to remain upbeat by sharing photos and a sweet message for those who’ve watched the show.

Shemar Moore has been very vocal about not wanting the CBS production to end, as he believes the high-octane series still has gas in the tank. Despite that, the star – who’s played Sergeant II Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson – for eight years took to Instagram to express some gratitude. He shouted out the “fam and fans” for sticking with the show for so long. It’s a sweet message and one that seems to effectively encapsulate the positive feelings Moore has about his time starring on the program:

To my [S.W.A.T.] FAM and FANS!!!! Thank you for riding with us and tuning in for 8 YEARS!!!!! It’s been one beautiful, thrilling, and amazing ride!!! You guys allowed us to bring these characters to life for 8 incredible seasons!!! We can’t thank you enough! Much love to each of you - Stay Liquid

I’d imagine that this situation must be somewhat surreal for the 55-year-old leading man. He’s in a position in which he has to say goodbye to the collaborators he’s worked so closely with for nearly a decade. Sure, many of us work alongside others for just as long or even longer. However, given the stresses of crafting a TV show like this one, the Hondo actor and his crew have certainly been through a lot. You can check out his post, complete with those aforementioned photos, down below:

A post shared by Shemar Moore (@shemarfmoore) A photo posted by on

Ahead of the 2025 TV schedule, S.W.A.T. was on a bit of a rollercoaster of cancellations and renewals. In 2023, the series was canceled after six seasons, yet it was later saved and renewed for a seventh. History repeated itself as the show was axed once again in 2024, only to be greenlit for an eighth season. News of this latest and final cancellation broke this past March, with the cast (and fans) expressing disappointment. The prospect of the show ending felt even more real months ago when the cast wrapped on Season 8.

Throughout all of the cancellation periods, Shemar Moore didn’t bite his tongue, as he took to social media to rally fans in the hopes of saving the show each time. Moore penned a message to the fanbase and to Hollywood back in March, through which he expressed the sentiment that the cancellation “sucks.” However, the actor also expressed how “proud” he was that S.W.A.T. escaped cancellation twice. Moore also made an appeal to Netflix, asking that the streamer consider picking up the show, as it’s done with other network titles.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

S.W.A.T., along with other great CBS shows, is available to stream on Paramount+. Get your hands on the Essential plan now! You can also opt for the ad-free tier, and receive double the catalog with Showtime by way of the Premium plan, which starts from $12.99 a month. Additionally, customers can receive 12 months for the price of 10 via the annual plan.

It doesn’t look like the Shawn Ryan and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas-produced show will escape the axe once more. Despite that, the cast and crew certainly have a lot to be proud of and thankful for. Over the course of eight years, they delivered a compelling show that garnered a devoted following. And, of course, it’s also impressive that the procedural escaped cancellation multiple times. So, at this time, let’s send kudos and positive vibes to Shemar Moore, his co-stars and the crew for all their hard work.

Those who are already pining for S.W.A.T. following the end of its run can stream episodes using a Paramount+ subscription.