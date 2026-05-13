Alan Ritchson Celebrated Reacher's Season 5 Renewal By...Complaining About His Dog

With the standalone Jack Ryan movie set to drop this month on Prime Video, action TV fans are getting antsy about the eventual return of Reacher for what'll presumably be a bone-shattering fourth season. We still haven’t actually seen any footage, though star Alan Ritchson has made it clear his nomadic bada-s will be as bloody as ever for his next self-assigned mission. But before any of that happens, fans can already celebrate getting more Reacher even beyond the 2026 TV schedule.

Yes, Prime Video has officially ordered up a fifth season of Reacher, which is as strong a sign of the platform’s confidence as anything, considering neither Season 4 nor Maria Sten’s Neagley spinoff has premiered yet. (Not that anyone should expect both of those seasons to take sudden nosedives in viewership.) To be expected, Ritchson took to Instagram to share the news with his followers, but I don’t think anyone could have expected his announcement to actually be a veiled complaint about his slobbery dog. Here's what he had to say (the post can be viewed lower down):

I know what you’re wondering: Is what’s being talked about in the press today — that Reacher’s been picked up for a fifth season before the fourth one even airs — true? Yeah, it’s true, okay? But you know, it doesn’t matter, because we’ve all got problems. I mean, look at my…I can’t even sit on my couch because Bear…his nasty body and slobber gets all over the couch, and I can’t even…he doesn’t even….I can’t sit on the couch beca… I just want a couch with no sheets on it. Alan Ritchson

Most TV actors would be treating this news as if nothing else could possibly be more important, but Alan Ritchson isn't "most TV actors." He's Reacher, dangit. And Reacher doesn't like having sheets all over his gawd-mn couches because his beast of a pet can't stop leaving his doggie DNA everywhere. Season 5 is great, but sitting on dry and furless couch cushions is everything. (That goes double for when the ripped actor is shirtless, which seems to be often enough.)

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As it often goes with Ritchson's sillier posts, the comment section is fully alive with congratulatory Reacher fans, quite a few horned-up and thirsty Ritchson fans, and plenty of people who are completely taking Bear's side and agruing that it's his world that Ritchson is butting into. More on those in a sec, because we're making way for a comment from his former Blue Mountain State co-star:

PAGE KENNEDY: I’m def coming to play season 5

I can't speak with certainly for how much the BMS and Reacher fanbases coincide, but it's definitely not a net zero. Expect some huge celebrations if a Thad and Radon reunion actually does happen in Season 5.

Now check out a selection of Bear-supporting comments from a bunch of people that Ritchson hasn't shared the screen with before:

That’s Bear claiming the couch coz he believes you’ll be too busy filming Reacher season 5 to properly use it anyway 😋😆😆 Congrats on the new season! 🙌🙌🔥 - @chiqui_cat

Little Bear deserves that couch! Sweet wittle cutie patootie! Can't wait for Reacher to come back! Love this man! - @courtneyaharrison_

Burying the headline!! SEASON 5!!!!! Heck yeah!!! 🙌🙌🙌. (But what a handsome pupper!!) - @2goldens2birds

Sorry @alanritchson Bear is the man of the house you just live there❤️🤷🏾‍♀️😂😂😂😂😂😂 - @naomilazare

Why are you beefing with Bear’s couch? - @hi.this.is.tatum

A couch wit no Bear is like a bed with no mattress. Bear on couch it is 😌 - @cecilecubilo

I feel like it should totally have a dog on a couch in an episode and have Reacher break the 4th wall and stare at the camera in disgust, lol - @everydayclark

I love how many people just instantly take the dog's side. Maybe he's posting videos on Doggy Instagram where he's complaining that Ritchson keeps his couches too clean, and doesn't have enough slobber on anything in the house.

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Check out Ritchson's full post below, whether your're more pumped about Season 5 or about adorable pups.

A post shared by Alan Ritchson (@alanritchson) A photo posted by on

Unfortunately, we don't even have a Reacher Season 4 premiere date to look forward to just yet. Just like we don't know whether or not War Machine 2 is happening with Lionsgate and Netflix, and we also don't know much about Ritchson's upcoming Survivor-esque reality show. So I guess just rewatch the first three seasons via Amazon Prime subscription and hope for more info soon.