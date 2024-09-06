Rings Of Power And House Of The Dragon Fans Can't Miss This Underrated Fantasy Anime I'm Streaming

Between The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon, it feels like the fantasy genre is having a much-needed run in Hollywood. Unfortunately, the genre is still not as prevalent as others currently, but on the bright side of things, I recently came across an anime series on Crunchyroll to help fantasy fans scratch that itch even further.

I wouldn't consider myself an anime expert, but I've seen enough over the years that I was shocked I was completely oblivious to Record of Lodoss War. After having it pop up on my recommendations I decided to fire it up, and I'm so happy that I did. if you're a fan of dark fantasy, Dungeons and Dragons and, of course, the big fantasy shows I just mentioned, this is a must-watch.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

What Is Record Of Lodoss War About?

Record Of Lodoss War originally started out as fantasy novels written by author Ryo Mizuno that were adapted from Japanese tabletop RPG replays he serialized for the magazine Comptiq. The stories were crafted out of actual Dungeons and Dragons-style RPG sessions, which Mizuno then created a more fleshed-out story for afterward. These were later adapted in manga, as well as multiple anime series.

The original anime released in 1990 follows Parn, the son of a dishonored knight looking to restore his family name. He's joined by his friend and priest Etoh, an old dwarf named Ghim, the high elf Deedlit, the wizard Slayn, and the rogue Woodchuck. Together, they hope to restore order to the land of Lodoss, which is embroiled in a civil war between King Kashue and Emperor Beld. There's also the mysterious wizard Carla, and other major characters who factor into the story as it continues, but I'll leave out spoilers for now.

The 13-episode original series works as a standalone story, but there are follow-up shows that came in later years. One downside is that the ending of the 1990 anime was made up for the series, so when one jumps to the 1998 follow-up they'll notice characters who died are no longer dead, and characters who knew each other met for the first time. It was a little jarring to me at first, but ultimately, it didn't deter me from enjoying the story.

If you're a fan of classic '80s and '90s anime shows, this is one I completely missed out on. The storytelling is strong, and the characters are very likable. I also found the animation very in line with the "dark fantasy" aesthetic that seems to be popular on TikTok these days, so those yearning for something in that vain will love watching on that alone. If you're more of a fantasy show vet with less anime experience, however, here are more reasons to jump in.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Why Rings Of Power Fans Will Like It

If you're someone who loves watching Rings Of Power with that Prime subscription, I'd highly recommend Record Of Lodoss War. The typical tropes of fantasy one will find in the LOTR franchise are also present in this anime, such as the inherent tension between dwarves and elves. There's also an army of orcs that are controlled by a dark wizard, though I'll say right now, I'm making a bit of a generalization to make the comparison fit better.

I think what's most reminiscent of Rings Of Power and will make those who appreciate Fellowship of the Ring is the ensemble party of heroes. Parn and their friends are just as likable and fleshed-out characters as Frodo and the rest of the Fellowship. I would say that the main difference I appreciated more in the anime is that we learn pretty quickly that not all of these characters are as untouchable as the main characters of LOTR, and some pretty shocking things happen throughout the show.

It's all very familiar to the world of Lord of the Rings, but at the same time entirely different. I credit that to the animation and perhaps the Japanese influence on it, as there was clearly more inspiration taken from the world of Dungeons and Dragons for this fantasy adventure. Still, there's plenty to love if you're watching Rings of Power Season 2 and looking for something else to watch between episodes.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Why House Of The Dragon Fans Will Like It

If the picture above with multiple dragons above wasn't a sign enough that there's something for House of the Dragons fans to love about Record of Lodoss War, I don't know what is. "There be dragons" in this series, though they don't have owners like their HOTD counterparts. I would also say that the dragons in this anime are much more powerful than the ones of HOTD, but that's just my opinion.

The true hook for House of the Dragon fans is that Record of Lodoss War has deeply interesting characters who are living their lives amidst a series of battles that they have put themselves at the center of. If it's an added bonus to anyone reading, there's also zero incest as far as I can tell, which I know always gave me the ick when it comes to Game Of Thrones.

One thing I also love about Record of Lodoss War is that, much like House of the Dragon, it knows when to turn up the violence. Unlike other anime, this show does not dial back on the violence, but it also knows when to save the extra gory scenes from when it'll hit the hardest. I wouldn't say any of the violence is gratuitous, but there were a few jarring scenes I've seen.

What's most important is that Record of Lodoss War is a great fantasy adventure, and whether you dig Rings Of Power or House Of The Dragon more, I think anyone interested in this anime will walk away satisfied. I'm recommending it because never in a million years would I have thought to seek it out had Crunchyroll not recommended it, and I'm so glad I did.

Check out Record of Lodoss War, along with many other quality anime, right now on Crunchyroll. As someone who has used it to watch a lot of new and old anime in 2024, I can't recommend it enough for anyone looking to take a big dive into the genre for the first time in a long time, or even for the first time ever.