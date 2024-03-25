Road House's Lukas Gage Gushes About Trading Jabs With Conor McGregor And Reveals The Wild Way He Celebrated After The Film Wrapped

It would be an understatement to say that Prime Video's Road House remake has managed to garner some serious buzz. The film's UFC fighter-infused vibes, insane stunts and fun jokes are arguably helping to make it such a highly-talked-about entry on the 2024 movie schedule . All in all, it delivers a story that's totally fresh while still paying homage to Patrick Swayze-led classic of the same name. All the while, it's also been cool to hear the experiences of the stars involved in the flick. Now, Lukas Gage is gushing about working with Conor McGregor, and he revealed the wild way he celebrated after filming was done.

Of course, before you party, you have to put in the work. And, in the case, of this feature, there's a lot of high-octane brutality. Lukas Gage -- who plays a bouncer-in-training named Billy -- was one of the lucky ones to get down and dirty in the movie. He even threw some punches against MMA legend Conor McGregor. While speaking to Variety about his fight scene, he seemed to still be on Cloud 9, and who could blame him? Even if a fight is choreographed, it still takes a champ to take on McGregor. As he put it:

How many times do you have a fight scene where you’re going toe-to-toe with the world’s best fighter and then one of the world’s biggest movie stars? I can say that I had a choreographed fight with Conor McGregor. How cool is that? And then Jake Gyllenhaal defended me. I mean, come on. That’s every girl’s dream.

All the hard work that the rest of the cast put in to knock out the fight scenes (no pun intended) is more than admirable. The leads, in particular, had to be in good shape. Some time ago, ESPN MMA showed off a video of Jake Gyllenhaal’s shredded physique , and fans went crazy over him. While Lukas Gage didn't have to do as much heaving lifting as Gyllenhaal, it's still amazing that he was able to film a fight with a veteran like Conor McGregor.

So, with such a big accomplishment under his belt, who could blame the actor for wanting to get loud and party hard one last time? The Euphoria actor told the trade that there was a wrap party, and he initially claimed that that everyone celebrated by stripping down to their skivvies. Here’s what he said:

We skinny dipped in the ocean. We got to live it up.

Variety later added an update that the actor reached out to clarify that he was only one who went skinny dipping in the ocean. Regardless, that's still an unconventional way for any star to celebrate their time working on a movie. It's also very on brand, though, considering the extreme nature of this flick. And, again, when you work as hard as the Fargo actor did, it's only fitting that you celebrate your accomplishment how you see fit.

Since its release, critics have been somewhat mixed on Road House, with many saying Conor McGregor steals the show. (Jake Gyllenhaal deserves some credit as well.) The pacing, creative direction and other elements haven't been widely well received, though. While the film departs from a lot of the elements from the OG flick, it does manage to carve out a solid path for itself, though, which is admirable.

Lukas Gage does a solid job in the role of Billy and should be proud of himself. One would think that he'll remember this experience for some time -- and that includes his staged bout with Conor McGregor and the skin-dipping he engaged in once the cameras stopped rolling. I'm not sure the latter will become a regular ritual for Gage but, if he chooses to do it again to celebrate the end of another film shoot, then all power to him.

Road House is now available for Prime Video subscribers to stream.