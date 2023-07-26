Royal Expert Weighs In On Prince Harry And Meghan Markle In Hollywood: ‘It’s Hard To Imagine How They Keep Their Sanity’

Hardly a day goes by without reports of some kind surfacing about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry . While word direct from the duo has been pretty rare over the past few weeks, that hasn’t done anything to stop a number of rumors and allegations of various kinds from coming out, from the couple supposedly snubbing a neighbor in Montecito to having another of their Netflix projects canceled . A royal expert has now weighed in on their lives in Hollywood, wondering “how they keep their sanity.”

What Did A Royal Expert Say About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Lives In Hollywood?

Obviously, being part of the British royal family and marrying into that institution automatically made Harry and Meghan huge parts of the public eye, but the attention reached a fever pitch that has yet to really die down when they left their royal duties in early 2020. It’s impossible to say whether or not they thought life in the United States (with joint date nights alongside Cameron Diaz and Gwyneth Paltrow ) would be quieter, or just less encumbered with the strictures of royalty, but they are still incredibly public figures whose every move (even if it doesn’t involve Harry’s family) is watched and speculated about.

When speaking with Us Weekly , royal expert Christopher Andersen shared his thoughts on the Sussexes and their relationship, and said:

[It’s] not just a Hollywood marriage. It’s a Hollywood marriage with the whole tensions of royalty thrown in. Frankly, people on that level, it’s very hard to imagine how they keep their sanity because [there’s] no privacy, none whatsoever. And people are constantly harping about them. The best thing they can do is ignore everything.

While the entirety of their relationship has endured the kind of scrutiny most people can’t imagine, the past several months, especially, have been a lot, though some of that is because of them rightfully feeling the need to tell their own story. They brought the Harry & Meghan docuseries to those with a Netflix subscription in December 2022, then the prince went on to release his allegation-filled memoir, Spare , just a few weeks into the new year.

On top of that, King Charles’ coronation appeared to compound the effects of all their recent revelations and the “strained” relationship between the royals , with Harry attending alone and leaving mere hours after the ceremony ended .

As Andersen noted, not only are the couple in a very public marriage, but they still have the added complexity of dealing with royal matters and how people perceive their actions based on Harry’s lineage, leading to complaints and rumors about nearly every step they take. In fact, all of the reports about them over the past several years have now culminated in speculation about their marriage being in trouble, with another royal expert noting that they are feeling the “strain,” but the Sussexes’ “spark” is “authentic” and will probably carry them through.

Maybe now that they’ve shared their side of the story about what led to their split from the royals, they can focus on other aspects of their lives and settle into a slightly less forward-facing existence that does allow them to more fully “ignore everything” that doesn’t directly impact their young family.