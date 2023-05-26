Cameron Diaz, Gwyneth Paltrow, Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Hung Out, And I Wish I Could’ve Been A Fly On The Wall

For decades now the Royal Family has captured the attention of the world, and that’s showing no signs of slowing down. In addition to news related to the coronation of King Charles, there have also been countless headlines about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry over the last few years. It turns out that Cameron Diaz and Gwyneth Palrow recently hung out with Megan and Harry, and I wish I could’ve been a fly on the wall. Celebrities: sometimes they really aren’t just like us.

Hollywood is a very unique place. While it’s a sprawling city, most of its denizens work within the entertainment industry. Since stepping away from the Royal Family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stayed involved in a number of media projects, and have attended major Hollywood events. ET recently revealed that the pair went on a triple date with Gwyneth Paltrow , Cameron Diaz, and their spouses. An anonymous insider was quoted saying:

Meghan, Prince Harry, Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden all enjoyed dinner at Sushi by Scratch Restaurants.

Well, I’ve got FOMO. I can’t imagine how distracting it might have been for other diners seeing a full table of celebrities with each other– including some Royals. And Harry and Meghan have a number of famous friends including Tyler Perry, who let them stay at his house after they stepped away from their Royal responsibilities. And now they can include Paltrow and Diaz to their list of celebrity buddies. But what did they talk about?

While they’re all famous, these three couples actually do have something else in common: they’ve all made bold decisions in hopes of having control over their lives, and their celebrity. Obviously Harry and Meghan stepped away from their responsibilities as members of the Royal Family. Both Diaz and Paltrow largely retired from acting , despite their thriving careers. Although Cameron Diaz is flexing those muscles again in a movie with Jamie Foxx .

One can only imagine what the conversation was like at this recent dinner with the three famous couples. Despite their very different lived experiences, there does seem to be common ground in the way they’ve each broken the mold. For her part, Markle was also an actress prior to her relationship with Prince Harry.