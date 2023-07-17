Rumors Are Swirling Netflix May Have Canceled Another One Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Shows, But Not So Fast

It was just a few months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their official royal duties behind that the couple settled in the United States, and made a multi-year production deal that was supposed to bring a wide variety of programming to everyone with a Netflix subscription . Nearly three years later, audiences have only seen Live to Lead and the royals’ own blockbuster docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and now there are rumors that another of their shows has been canceled before it could see the light of day, but that might not be the case.

What Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Netflix Show Is Rumored To Be Canceled And Why?

It was in May of 2022 that we learned the streaming giant had canceled the Sussexes proposed animated series, Pearl, along with a number of other projects that had been due to hit the service at some point in the future. Now, there are rumors that another series, Heart of Invictus, has also been scrapped, according to a royal gossip enthusiast on Twitter , who said:

Netflix has cancelled “Heart of Invictus.” You can thank Meghan Markle, her outrageous demands & turning it into the “Meghan Fashion show”, instead of it being focused on the veterans. The amount of money that was expensed on Meghan could have been used for the veterans.

Heart of Invictus was set to premiere sometime in the summer of 2023, and follow a number of “extraordinary competitors from around the globe” as they prepared to compete at the Invictus Games . Everyone profiled in the series is a former member of the armed services who’s dealing with a “life-changing” illness or injury, as revealed by Netflix when the release window for the show was announced in mid-January 2023.

The rumor of the series’ cancelation (which was posted in early June) got over a million views and prompted a number of retweets and comments, including from royal commenter Angela Levin , who simply questioned the veracity of the claim. However, while it does seem that the much-talked about couple has had a bit of trouble getting a number of high-profile projects off of the ground, this one is said to still be in the works.

Nearly two weeks after the rumor hit Twitter, Newsweek followed up on the report and spoke to representatives from the streamer, who confirmed that the release details for the inspirational show are current, noting that what we heard in January is still "correct" and "accurate." The article also notes that Meghan and Harry did both do some filming at the Invictus Games in April 2022, which was likely for this series.

While it does appear that the show is still on, we don’t know specifically when it will hit Netflix, as no official release date has been given right now. As mentioned, the duke and duchess have had a bit of trouble getting their projects off the ground.

The couple also signed a deal with Spotify (reportedly worth $20 million) around the same time as they partnered with the streaming granddaddy, but that deal ended in June, with only one podcast being completed. Rumors also sprang up that that podcast, Markle’s Archetypes, didn’t even have the royal interviewing her guests, but Andy Cohen, who appeared on the podcast, shut that “insane rumor” down .