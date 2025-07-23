Harrison Ford Gave An Emotional Speech After Wrapping Shrinking Season 3, And Of Course, He Took An A+ Jab At Jason Segel

One of the reasons why Shrinking is one of Apple TV+’s best shows is that it masterfully balances drama and comedy . In the series, they deal with incredibly deep topics in thoughtful ways while also cracking jokes left and right. Now, they’ve proven they can balance the emotional and hilarious behind the scenes too, thanks to Harrison Ford’s Season 3 wrap speech that was sentimental until he threw some light-hearted shade at Jason Segel.

In true Jimmy and Paul fashion, Jason Segel and Harrison Ford had a simultaneously sweet and hilarious moment together to celebrate the fact that Season 3 of Shrinking had wrapped. As you can see in the video below, the Indiana Jones actor gave a thoughtful and candid speech about how much he loved working on the show, which was quickly followed by him taking a jab at his co-star. Take a look:

A post shared by Apple TV (@appletv) A photo posted by on

Alright, let’s break this down. For starters, Ford was out here trying to make me weep like he did with his speech during the Season 2 finale. His thoughtful comments about ending Season 3 and wanting to make more Shrinking were so heartwarming, and it’s evident how much this show means to him. So, yeah, when he said the following words, I wanted to tear up:

You guys are the best, the very, very best at what you do and how you do it. And how you make people feel is just fucking amazing. I love this place. I love working with you guys. I hope we can all get back here and do it again.

What sweet words from the first-time and well-deserved Emmy nominee . Like Paul on Shrinking, Harrison Ford can be intimidating and definitely has his sassy moments. However, based on his co-star’s comments about him, the texts he sent Jessica Williams and Michael Urie about their 2025 Emmy nominations and this video, he clearly cares so much and has a heart of gold.

However, his snarky side came out when Jason Segel responded to his little speech. The conversation went like this:

Jason Segel: Yeah, buddy.

Harrison Ford: I wasn’t talking to you.

Apple TV Plus: $9.99 A Month With 7-Day Trial

Save 70% - If you sign up right now, you can get an Apple TV+ subscription for $9.99 per month plus a free week. That will give you easy access to hits like Ted Lasso, Shrinking and so much more! Offer available globally, prices vary.

And then, as you saw in the video, Ford yanked his jacket off his co-star’s finger and stormed off. It’s honestly comedy gold.

It also perfectly encapsulates why Jimmy and Paul are such a good duo on-screen. They love and care for each other so much; however, Paul also can’t help but shade and occasionally torment Jimmy (like he did in that canoe). But don't worry, Jimmy knows how to throw it right back.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It would seem Ford and Segel are capable of doing that to each other in real life, too, and I genuinely love to see it.