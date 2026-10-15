Jodie Sweetin Thinks The Olsens Might Not Remember Full House. She Does

Before taking over the fashion world, the Olsen twins famously got their start as Michelle Tanner on one of the best sitcoms of all time, Full House. While John Stamos initially had the twins fired when the show was just starting out, they went on to become favorites on Full House. Since they spent the first eight years of their lives on the television show, their co-star, Jodie Sweetin, doesn’t think Mary-Kate and Ashley remember much of their time on Full House. Luckily, she does.

Sweetin has been one to share her thoughts on her on-screen little sisters' choice to take a step out of the spotlight and not return for the Netflix revival, Fuller House. She also previously weighed in on why the Olsen Twins didn’t get to be “normal kids.” Now she is saying she doesn’t think they even remember filming Full House. The Stephanie Tanner actress shared on Taboo’s Comics and Kicks podcast that while they might not remember that time, she does:

They were eight years old when the show stopped. Then they did all of those movies and all of that stuff. They have a different relationship to being on set all the time. They might not remember being two years old and having, you know, us all carrying them around and doing this stuff, but I do.

It’s definitely crazy to think about just how young the Olsen Twins were when Full House started. For reference, Mary-Kate and Ashley were born in June 1986, and Full House premiered in September 1987, meaning they weren’t even a year old when production began. Sweetin, meanwhile, was five when Full House started, and 13 when it ended. Having the memories of filming the show and all the fun moments both off and on-screen, as well as remembering the chaos that probably surrounded the Olsen twins because they were so young, is likely surreal for her.

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There have been plenty of stories over the years about what it was like filming with Mary-Kate and Ashley as they shared the role of Michelle Tanner. As for how Full House decided who would film what, especially if they both wanted to do the same scene, there would be a trade-off. Additionally, producers also apparently preferred a twin, with Sweetin previously revealing that Mary-Kate didn’t like being on set, while Ashley was “much more docile.”

It’s not like you can fault them for how they acted behind the scenes, though, considering they started working before they could walk and talk. I am curious to know if the twins ever rewatch Full House and get flashes of memory, even if it is brief. That time of their life changed everything for them, and it's wild to think that they probably don't even remember it.

Of course, it’s not surprising given their age, and at the very least, Full House and all the movies they did could serve as interesting home movies. It also sounds like Sweetin has plenty more stories to tell from Full House. Even though it’s been three decades since the show aired, it seems like those memories will never go away. Until the next story, fans can watch Full House in full with a Hulu subscription.