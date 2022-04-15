Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Showrunner Reveals What New Elements Fans Can Expect To See
By Mick Joest published
The curtain was pulled back a smidge.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is the latest Trek series for Paramount+ subscribers on the horizon, and there’s a lot of hype behind it. Many are excited to see the new show head back to the era in which Star Trek began, though after Discovery originally started the same way and made a lot of changes (especially to Klingons), fans may have concerns. Co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers might’ve eased those concerns at Star Trek: Mission Chicago, when he talked about what new elements fans can expect to see.
Henry Alonso Myers was on hand with a good number of the main cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds for a panel and discussed how working in the era of the original series impacts the new show. Myers explained that while the show will observe canon, there will also be new, previously unseen species as well:
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will use prosthetics to create alien species, but there are going to be some computer-generated creatures as well. In short, that’s more or less in line with what all the modern Star Trek shows are doing, so it’s not surprising to hear Strange New Worlds is doing the same.
Of course, with Strange New Worlds, there’s an added pressure to honor the franchise’s past. Many feel that the show’s commitment to an episodic format rather than serialization honored the series’ roots and is a return to what worked in the past. Henry Alonso Myers confirmed that in terms of adventures themselves, there will be similarities, and he broke down some adventures fans can expect:
It’s said that change is the only constant, though I’m sure there will be a community ready to gripe if Strange New Worlds isn’t a pinnacle of the ideals first laid out by the original Star Trek. Of course, ideals change and progress as decades pass, and as such, Trek evolves with it. For example, questions regarding Spock’s sexuality likely weren’t being asked as much in the 60's, but in the modern age, they are questions that fans are asking. Hopefully, the changes will be suitable for fans most looking forward to the series and better service the rich cast of characters appearing in the show.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premieres on Paramount+ on Thursday, May 5. It’s one of many new Star Trek shows headed to the streamer in 2022, so be sure to keep an eye out for all that’s on the way.
Mick likes good television, but also reality television. He grew up on Star Wars, DC, Marvel, and pro wrestling and loves to discuss and dissect most of it. He’s been writing online for over a decade and never dreamed he’d be in the position he is today.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.