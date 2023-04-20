Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Shows Paul Wesley's James T. Kirk In An Unexpected, But Familiar Location In Season 2 Trailer

A new trailer is here for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2, and fans are already dissecting any and all moments from it in an effort to uncover any surprises ahead of watching the premiere on June 15th with their Paramount+ subscription. Fans were quick to notice that Paul Wesley is back as James T. Kirk following his surprise debut in the Strange New Worlds Season 1 finale, and they also pointed out that he and La'an are at a location that is familiar and, quite frankly, not all that strange at all. It looks like the duo will make a trip to our current era and have an adventure on Earth.

Yes, for those who might've missed it, La'an and Kirk seem to be time-traveling for an adventure together on Earth in the 21st century. Check out this screenshot from the trailer below, which is from the scene in which Kirk is struggling to understand the concept of a revolving door:

(Image credit: Paramount+)

If you're from Canada, you might recognize that logo better than others in the rest of the world might. That's from the clothing store Roots, which has several locations across Canada. Also, if you look behind Kirk's shoulder, there's a guy walking down the street in a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey.

All of this would lead me to believe that La'an and Kirk are going on an adventure in 21st-century Toronto, Canada, but we can't be sure of that. It's entirely possible that this location is supposed to pose for another 21st-century location around the world, and the nods to Canada just couldn't be helped due to filming. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds films in Toronto, after all, so if they were filming at locations around town, it's obvious the hints of the city would shine through.

As for how La'an and Kirk wound up in the past as opposed to their time period in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, that's a mystery. Time travel isn't exactly rare in Star Trek, though, as we saw Pike jump into an alternate future in the Season 1 finale. I'm sure there's some logical explanation for how this adventure is set up, though I won't stick my neck out too far speculating as to what that is.

One thing we do know is that Christina Chong was all about working with Paul Wesley on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2. The actress told CinemaBlend their giggles would hold up the production, so maybe this upcoming episode they share will be a pretty funny one.

There are lots of other interesting moments to point out in the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds trailer, as well as evidence that Spock might be one of the most unintentionally funny characters in the franchise. Check out the full trailer below, which features so many things that will get readers excited about the upcoming season:

One thing that's notably absent from this Star Trek: Strange New Worlds trailer is a scene that explicitly showcases what's ahead in the upcoming crossover between it and Lower Decks. It leads me to think that there are even more surprises being held back for other trailers or even for the actual start of the season, so I'm really curious about all the things we don't see. For example, is the crew going to get Una back?

We'll find out when Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns for Season 2 Thursday, June 15th on Paramount+ (opens in new tab). Now would be a perfect time to re-watch Season 1, which will soon be possible for non-subscribers thanks to Pluto TV.