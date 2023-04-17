How Star Trek Fans Can Watch Strange New Worlds Season 1 For Free Before Season 2

Star Trek fans are always eager for more Trek, and after April 20th, everyone with an internet connection will have the chance to watch one of the franchise's most acclaimed offerings for free, even without a Paramount+ subscription. Even though most hardcore fans will likely still be subscribed for Picard's impending finale, others who aren't paying monthly will be happy to know they'll get a chance to stream the throwback adventures of Strange New Worlds' Season 1 for free ahead of its Season 2 premiere in June.

Pluto TV has been a great destination for Star Trek fans thanks to its franchise-centric channels, and soon, the ad-based streaming site will be a new home for Season 1 of Strange New Worlds. According to Deadline, Strange New Worlds will be among a number of different Paramount+ shows being temporarily added to Pluto TV ahead of their new seasons. For 30 days, viewers will be able to watch the first season of Strange New Worlds and other shows in primetime via the Paramount+ Picks channel.

In addition to that, Pluto TV will also be streaming the Season 2 premiere of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds for anyone still on the fence about subscribing even after seeing Season 1. The premiere will only be on the service for a week, however, so anyone who wants to watch Season 2 in full will need to download Paramount+ eventually to continue watching the much-anticipated season.

Paramount+ may be trying to draw more eyes to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which earned near-universal acclaim from critics and audiences alike in its inaugural season. The cast hasn't been quiet about how Season 2 will even outdo the high bar the series set in Season 1, which is quite a statement to make.

With that said, it's not hard to believe the series will rise to the occasion in terms of quality, given what we know about the season so far. Paul Wesley will reprise his role of Captain Kirk for more Spock bonding and other adventures. and the series will do a crossover episode with the animated comedy Lower Decks.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is already confirmed for Season 3 as well, which is reportedly in the works, which makes it one of the best shows for Paramount+ execs to use as bait for potential subscribers via Pluto TV. Because anyone who makes the move to check the service out will no doubt find reasons to stick around, whether it's for all the other ve a chance to check out all the other Trek shows on the platform and maybe even stick around for the upcoming Star Trek shows on the way.

And if Star Trek wasn't enough, Strange New Worlds won't be the only Paramount+ show airing on Pluto TV beginning on April 20th, as others listed below will also have their initial streaming seasons available for viewing.

Those who tune in can expect Paramount+ episodes of Mike Judge’s Beavis & Butt-Head, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, iCarly, Queen of the Universe, and Joe Pickett. In short, the next month should be a great time to tune into Pluto TV if you're looking for some great shows for free.

Mike Judge's Beavis & Butt-Head

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

iCarly

Queen of the Universe

Joe Pickett

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 will premiere on Paramount+ on Thursday, June 15th. We don't have any trailers for the upcoming season just yet, but with this exciting news from Pluto TV, one has to imagine the first footage will arrive in the coming weeks.