Was Gleb Savchenko Fired From Dancing With The Stars? The Pro Dancer Just Responded To Those Rumors

Dancing With the Stars will soon be making its return on the 2025 TV schedule for Season 34, and while a full cast has yet to be announced, there is already speculation about what pros will be returning to the ballroom, and which celebs will be joining. On the flip side, there's also back-and-forth over who won’t be returning to the ballroom, and Gleb Savchenko has finally responded to the rumors that he's been tied to.

Savchenko’s first season as a pro came back in Season 16, and after performing with the Troupe the following cycle, he rejoined as a pro from Season 23 onward. He was partnered with model Brooks Nader last time around, and the two made headlines for being steamy couple both on the ballroom floor and off. Their relationship has been similarly on and off, but after the trailer for the new reality show Love Thy Nader featured its namesake claiming proof of Savchenko's infidelity, he took to TikTok to subtly share his take on the situation:

Furthermore, Savchenko also addressed his future on Dancing With the Stars, which is set to premiere its 34th season in September. Even though a full cast list likely won’t be announced for another couple of weeks, Savchenko seemingly already knows his fate, and it’s not good.

The pro dancer addressed comments and answered questions on the TikTok post, and after one fan shared their excitement about seeing him in the new season, Savchenko just had this to say:

Afraid you won’t

Considering Savchenko has been a pro for over 10 seasons, it’s a surprise that he’d be removed from the next season without a bigger notice. That being said, with 33 seasons under its belt, Dancing With the Stars has seen many, many pros come and go from the ballroom over the years, with some even returning after taking a hiatus.

However, Gleb Savchenko admitted this was not his decision, replying to another fan comment's about a broken heart.

Not my fault…

At first look, one might think that the timing of his absence would be coincidental, and perhaps caused by producers wanting to shake up the lineup. However, in response to another commenter who shared that they would be “giving that flop reality show zero attention,” the dancer shared more of a distinct cause behind his impending absence, saying:

14 years of loyalty, erased by someone’s lie

There is likely more to the story than just what Nader says in her new show about their relationship, and anything Savchenko himself saying in social media comment threads should be taken with a grain of salt. Regardless, it seems like some kind of damage was done, and it's unlikely the full truth will come out all in one swoop.

It’s unknown who else will be returning or won’t be returning, but it shouldn’t be much longer until a full cast is announced for Season 34, which premieres on Tuesday, September 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and streaming with a Disney+ subscription.