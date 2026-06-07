The ‘Save Stargate’ Campaign Has Already Begun, And Michael Shanks Is Leading The Charge

Stargate fans received some not-so-good news when it was confirmed that Amazon MGM had pulled the plug on the revival that was in the works. Various franchise devotees subsequently took to social media to air their displeasure with the studio’s decision. Joining them was Michael Shanks, the veteran actor known for his role as archaeologist Daniel Jackson on the long-running Stargate SG-1. Shanks isn’t just wallowing in disappointment, though, as he’s also rallying fans who want to make efforts to “Save Stargate.”

Not long after the cancellation of the latest Stargate show became public knowledge, Shanks has been incredibly active on social media, conversing with fans and sharing support for petitions that have been established. Early on, the actor made his position quite clear, as he took to X to directly address those who wanted to see another chapter in the beloved sci-fi franchise. Shanks shared the following message, which apparently lit a fire under more than a few fans:

I’m gonna simply say this: if you are at all interested in a Stargate show with ANY of the original creators/performers involved, now is the time to say something. Otherwise it really will be the end of that chapter forever. Let them know you are THERE.

Overall, it would seem that franchise aficionados are doing just that. Across X, many have been using “#SaveStargate” in an attempt to get Amazon’s attention and convince execs to reverse their decision. The various posts include a number of appeals as well as personal stories from viewers about their experiences with the space travel-centric IP. Take a look down below to see just a handful of the responses that have hit the web:

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A small but vocal minority will think it's the majority because it is so vocal. But when the silent majority awakens and finds its voice. Major change ensues. We are that silent majority. Speak up now! - @RalphsTarot

[Amazon MGM] I have a job because of Stargate. When I was seeking jobs in publishing, I reached out to Sally Malcolm, who oversaw this series. She allowed me to help copyedit several books & I got a job because of that experience. That’s the Stargate community. - @DarksaberLight

Amazon really thought they could cancel Stargate and I wouldn't notice? Jokes on them. I’m stepping through the gate to have a very serious (and possibly geeky) word with management. Stand by for mission updates! 🚀✨ - @tea_telly

I’m absolutely pissed. Stargate is so treasured and so amazing a series. To have top execs gut the revival is tragic. I hope they see the fans are over the the poor handling of this IP. please all let them know that the people aren't happy! - @carbone_nikolas

I'm a huge Stargate fan and was really looking forward to the new series. Super sad to see it got canceled by Amazon. Make some noise if you want to see it too! - @pitofsuccess

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Few concrete details were actually known about the new Stargate show, though it had been confirmed that Martin Gero was to serve as showrunner. Gero was notably a writer on Stargate: Atlantis, SG-1 and Stargate Universe. After the show was initially announced in November 2025, Gero expressed excitement about the project, noting how his career had come “full circle.” The series was said to be a fresh take on the franchise but would still contain elements familiar to longtime fans. Yet, per sources, Amazon was skeptical about just how much appeal the show might have with wider audiences.

On the one hand, Stargate fans are definitely showing up in full force online to advocate for the new show, which more than indicates that there’s still love for the property. Yet, on the other hand, there’s seemingly the question of whether these responses equate to a large pool of viewers or simply a vocal minority. Whether or not this revival gets, well, revived is tough to say, though X user @EverySGAFrame did make a point involving another sci-fi series:

The Expanse went through this with Syfy and the fan backlash was so great, they managed to be picked up by [Amazon] and continue the series for another 3 seasons. If the fan backlash is big enough, they will listen. Get #Stargate trending, let [Amazon] know how you feel.We want what @BaronDestructo and Mr. Gero and everyone involved with the original deal, to be back on the table, and get a green light to start filming, with no oversight or input from your studios and your execs.

It’s definitely true that The Expanse was saved by Amazon after being canceled at Syfy in great part due to fans’ persistence and earned the last three of its six seasons. Yet it remains to be seen if lightning strikes twice. For now, though, I can certainly see Michael Shanks continuing to keep fan morale up until they’re able to enter the stargate once more. They can also rewatch episodes of Stargate SG-1 using a Prime Video subscription.