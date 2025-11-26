‘My Journey Comes Full Circle’: Stargate Revival’s Showrunner Shares Touching Message About Bringing The Sci-Fi Franchise Back

While Stargate fans were treated to the prequel web series Stargate: Origins back in 2018, it’s been well over a decade since the franchise’s last proper TV show, Stargate Universe, concluded its two-season run. But that dry spell is in the process of ending, as it was announced last week that Amazon MGM is developing a Stargate revival series. Martin Gero has been tapped as the showrunner, and as someone who also goes way back with the previous Stargate TV shows, he posted a touching message about what it means to him to being the sci-fi franchise.

These days, Gero is best known for his work spearheading shows like Blindspot and the Quantum Leap revival, but he also spent the earlier years of his career working on Stargate SG-1, Stargate: Atlantis and Stargate Universe in various capacities. Taking to his Instagram, Gero shared a photo of himself 20 years ago, during his first week working on Atlantis of a story editor, standing on Stage 6 at Bridge Studios in Vancouver near the show’s Stargate. He continued:

Over five years and 150+ episodes, Stargate taught me everything. It’s written into my storytelling DNA. And though I’ve been fortunate to create many shows since, I’ve never stopped believing someone should bring Stargate back. I never imagined that someone would be me. Today, my journey comes full circle: Stargate is coming back to television on Prime Video, and I’ve been given the incredible responsibility of guiding its return.

Yes, just like how Star Trek has a home on Paramount+ and Star Wars can be found on Disney+, fellow sci-fi hit Stagate is setting itself up on one of the best streaming services. So you’ll need to make sure you’re signed up for an Amazon Prime Video subscription to watch the arrival whenever it arrives. Although the franchise began with the 1994 theatrical movie starring Kurt Russell and James Spader, and SG-1 spawned two direct-to-video movie, this is very much a franchise that’s thrived in the TV space.

It’s amazing that all these years after he gained so much experience working on Stargate, Martin Gero gets to lead the charge on bringing Stargate back. “Full circle” is the perfect way to describe it, but he also shared gratitude to the Stargate fans who’ve stayed diligent in championing the franchise. As he put it:

For those who’ve kept the gate active through conventions, rewatches, and unwavering faith — this one’s for you. And for those that are new to our world — I promise you’re in for something extraordinary. Watch this space. Much more to come… Chevron One...encoded.

No plot details for the Stargate revival have been revealed yet. However, Martin Gero did confirm that this “bold new chapter” will be set in the same continuity as the previous shows rather than a straightforward reboot. That means the door is open for SG-1, Atlantis and Universe characters to return, though it’s also important that the series hook in newcomers to grow the fanbase.

While it’s unlikely that the new Stargate series will be ready in time to premiere on the 2026 TV schedule, here’s hoping the coming year bring plenty of update on its progress. In the meantime, you’re can stream the older Stargate shows on Prime Video, and the 1994 movie can be found on free platforms like Tubi and Pluto TV.