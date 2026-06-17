The Last Time Stargate Got Canceled, A Writer Worked In One Of The Show's Most Graphic Jokes In Revenge

When Amazon announced a Stargate revival, OG fans were thrilled at the possibility that their favorite characters would be returning. And when the revival was greenlit, that dream finally seemed to be happening. Unfortunately, the streamer has since backtracked on that announcement, stating that the revival would not be moving forward. As disappointed as I was by the news, no one was more so than the cast and writers, especially Joseph Mallozzi. The writer has shared a cheeky bit of trivia about what happened the last time Stargate was cancelled, and how he managed to work in one of the show’s most graphic jokes in revenge.

I was familiar with the scene in which Christopher Judge’s Teal’c attends a female empowerment play. The awkward moment was perfectly captured by the actor, who was known for his comedic timing throughout the series. It was definitely the most graphic moment in SG-1 since the pilot. You can rewatch this scene, along with the entire series, with an Amazon Prime subscription . I also recommend checking out the spin-offs, Atlantis (featuring a pre-Aquaman Jason Momoa) and Universe. Check the scene out in Mallozzi's comment:

Shortly, after SG-1 was cancelled, we stopped receiving network notes. As a gag, I wrote a scene into a script that saw our resident alien, Teal'c, inadvertently attend a reading of the Vagina Monologues. I assumed that, when they saw it, they would ask me to remove it...… pic.twitter.com/7LSSVdHZdFJune 11, 2026

Additionally, Joseph Mazzolli took issue with the streamer’s alleged reason for the cancellation . Amazon claims they wanted an idea that appealed to a broader audience and didn't feel this reboot could do that. The cancellation has fans wondering if this is part of a larger issue surrounding major sci-fi franchises , as following in the wake of this is the BBC decision to cancel the traditional Christmas special for the long-running series Doctor Who.

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The writer also answers multiple questions in the comments, where he reveals fun trivia, such as the scene featured “paid actors and background.” One fan, jimjim1987, says, “I always wondered how this got in.” Fans waited a long time to get answers about the episode, and Mallozzi is happily spilling the tea. He also teases:

The episode included several jabs at the network.

However, Mallozzi doesn’t specify what other gags were in the episode. I recommend fans going back and re-watching to see if they can find them. The Stargate world has held a dedicated fan base since the original film, starring James Spader and Kurt Russell. But some of the most dedicated fans, are the actors themselves, such as Michael Shanks, who took over the role from Spader.

The actor has shared multiple stories over the years about his time on set, including his surprise when Stargate finally got cancelled . He is one of the most vocal, other than fans, about his disappointment over the revival’s cancellation, and Amazon’s claim that the revival would focus too much on existing canon. He was especially up in arms over an Amazon post that asked what TV universe would you spend the summer in, and has been leading the charge for the ‘Save Stargate ’ campaign .

One thing is for certain, if Shanks has anything to do with, there is still a possibility that Stargate will live again.