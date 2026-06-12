'Are You Kidding Me?' Michael Shanks Is Even More Up In Arms About Stargate's Cancellation After Amazon's Post

Stargate SG-1 star Michael Shanks was fed up after it seemed like Amazon's social media account could be trolling fans. As news hit that the streamer passed on the previously in-development Stargate revival and would start fresh with a new idea, Shanks and fans didn't respond kindly to a social media post put online.

It's quite possible some social media person hasn't had a great past couple of days after it posed a seemingly harmless question to @AmazonMGMStudio's 1.9 million followers. Unfortunately, it looks like they didn't get the memo about the current news cycle, and that even though there are plenty of great answers to this question, one certain fandom is only concerned with Stargate's return:

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I don't know if the post was made to intentionally antagonize the Stargate fandom and prompt them to engage with it, but that's what happened. Even actor Michael Shanks, who played Dr. Daniel Jackson in Stargate SG-1, got in on it and quoted the post in his response:

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Omg, are you kidding me?

I can see why he'd be surprised, especially as the #SaveStargate campaign gets traction on social media. I feel like someone on Amazon/MGM's team should've seen the response coming, and that the replies would be filled with people bashing them for passing on Martin Gero's Stargate revival that had the blessing of many who were previously involved with the show.

To be clear, Amazon did not announce it was abandoning efforts to bring back Stargate altogether. It was reported, however, that the idea that Gero developed would primarily appeal only to core fans, while Amazon was trying to draw in a broader audience. The studio will continue to search for someone else to tackle Stargate's return to television, but with so many notable past creatives backing Gero's vision, fans are understandably antsy about that effort.

Stargate is the latest sci-fi franchise to face issues on the 2026 TV schedule, as Doctor Who recently announced it's putting the franchise on hiatus, and Star Trek has zero shows in active development. The bottom line seems to be that these major franchises no longer have the core fandom numbers studios want to support a series on its own, which leads many to consider a hard reboot of these franchises altogether.

All this to say, if there are enough Stargate fans out there to get Amazon to reverse course on their decision, now is the time to speak out. It also probably wouldn't hurt to bring a few more people into the fandom as well, and start sharing Stargate with other fans of sci-fi who still have yet to check the series out. With streaming, it's never too late to find a favorite show, even if it is a bit old.

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We'll see how this Stargate situation develops, and hopefully, fans of the franchise end up with a conclusion that they want. It doesn't seem like the best idea to directly oppose something the core supporters are directly against, but I guess we'll just have to wait and see.