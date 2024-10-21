Stephen King’s Carrie Is Getting A TV Series From A Horror Legend And I'm Hyped

While the 2024 TV schedule is finding itself hitting that usual stride where everything new and returning is starting to spark back up, the future continues to be a priority for various fandoms. That is especially true after some news that’s freshly broken pertaining to the world of upcoming Stephen King projects , as we’ve now learned that Carrie is getting a streaming series adaptation.

But not just anyone is tackling the master of horror’s first novel, as a genre legend is a beloved adapter of some of the author’s previous works. Per reporting from Deadline ’s The Dish, Mike Flanagan is now going to take Carrie White to the prom for Amazon’s Prime Video.

An eight-episode series is apparently the format that’s going to be used to tell this tale of telekinesis and tragedy, which will enter the history books alongside two theatrical films, a TV movie, and an infamous musical, which all attempted that same task.

We’re still in early days on Carrie’s development, which means that we shouldn’t get our hopes up just yet. Anyone who still feels the sting of Mike Flanagan’s discarded adaptation of Revival would tell you just the same. So for now, we’re going to have to keep our eyes and ears open for any developments on this, or other future Flanagan efforts in the Stephen King canon.

