Jeremy Renner Reportedly Receiving ‘Excellent Care’ Following 'Traumatic' Weather-Related Accident

Marvel star Jeremy Renner, best known for playing ace archer Clint “Hawkeye” Barton in the MCU, is currently listed in “critical but stable condition” in a Nevada hospital following what is being described as a weather-related snow plow accident on New Year’s Day. Details about Jeremy Renner’s accident started to hit the press on January 1. He reportedly is the only person involved in the weather-related accident, and appears to have been plowing snow near his Nevada home, which is located outside of Reno.

Full details on the accident are still being parceled out, but Deadline has received word that the actor is surrounded by his family and is “receiving excellent care,” which is the positive news his fans were waiting to hear. In a press release , the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office stated that they arrived on the scene of the accident at 9 a.m. January 1, and coordinated with local officials to “arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital.” The authorities were still investigating the specific details of the accident.

WCSO Responds to Traumatic Injury Involving Jeremy Renner https://t.co/AsSOtg1de3 pic.twitter.com/f07z88BB4JJanuary 2, 2023 See more

Jeremy Renner grew up in Modesto, California, and got to know the Reno and Lake Tahoe area while vacationing with his family and taking ski trips. The actor has been known to do volunteer work in and around Reno, even telling the Reno Gazette Journal in 2019:

In a big city, it's hard to find community and even know your neighbors in a big city. But with Reno, I find I know quite a few people here. It's just big enough, and it's just small enough for me, and I love it.

Any fan who has been watching the Marvel movies in order could tell you that Jeremy Renner has been integral to the fabric of the MCU since the very beginning. If Tony Stark and Iron Man launched the universe, the Thor let audiences know that bigger things were in the cards, and Renner’s Hawkeye character first appeared in that 2011 film. Which means he has been part of the growing Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade. So it wouldn’t surprise us if he was to be part of the upcoming Marvel TV shows or movies in Phases 5 and 6.

It does seem like the Hawkeye baton got passed to Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) at the end of the Hawkeye television series , available to audiences with a Disney+ subscription . And there’s little doubt that Steinfeld will be the future of the character. But so long as Renner is willing to wear the costume and fire the bow, you can bet that Marvel Studios will hope to use him, especially as the Multiverse expands.