‘I Had To Interject Things That Are Happening In My Life:’ Jeremy Renner Candidly Told Me How His Injuries Impacted His Mayor Of Kingstown Character
Jeremy Renner opens up to CinemaBlend about Season 3.
Spoilers for Season 3, Episode 1 of Mayor of Kingstown are ahead. If you haven’t seen it, you can stream it with a Paramount+ subscription.
A few weeks before Season 2 of Mayor of Kingstown premiered in 2023, Jeremy Renner was in a snowplow accident that seriously injured him, and for the last year and a half, he’s been recovering and documenting that journey. Now, he’s back in action, and his first major role on screen is in Season 3 of the aforementioned show – which just premiered on the 2024 TV schedule.
So, considering the journey he has been on, and the fact that his recovery journey has continued throughout production, I asked the Hawkeye star how this life-changing experience impacted his character Mike McLusky.
About a year after his accident, production on Kingstown's junior season began. At the time, Renner posted that he was cautiously optimistic about getting back to work, and now he’s opening up about how his character has evolved between Seasons 2 and 3. The actor candidly told CinemaBlend that he “had to interject” what happened to him into this show, explaining:
Honestly, if I didn’t know about everything Jeremy Renner has been through, I don’t think I would have noticed anything physically different about Mike. As he said, he figured out quickly how far he could push himself, and was happy when he found out he could still do some of the action he’s always been able to do:
Renner also told me that he was able to do a “little fight sequence” in Episode 1, which surprised him in the best way, and it made for an emotional day on set.
As the show's star said, physically there are changes, but the bigger evolution for Mike is emotional. His relationships with his friends, family and colleagues are deeper and more intimate this season, which parallels Renner’s own life. He told me:
Those changes, as we saw in the first episode, do happen across the entire show. Renner told me that he’s developed “deeper” and “more intimate” friendships in his own life, and that’s happened for the characters too. He explained that we’ll see Mike have deeper relationships with his brother Kyle, his colleague Ian as well as Bunny, and he has more delicate connections with people like Iris and Tracy, who just gave birth to his nephew.
Jeremy Renner has been clear about how the snowplow accident changed his life and the ups and downs that have come with recovery and getting back to work. However, that persistence has paid off as this new season of Mayor of Kingstown is a prime example of how far he’s come and evolved since that terrifying day in January 2023.
As the third season of Mayor of Kingstown continues to air, I’m excited to see these changes Jeremy Renner told me about. To see the show for yourself, you can catch new episodes on Paramount+ every Sunday.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.