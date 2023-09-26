Stephen King Has Seen No One Will Save You On Hulu, And He Seems Totally Blown Away By Kaitlyn Dever's Sci-Fi Horror Movie

Need some movie and TV recommendations to properly celebrate spooky season? Stephen King is an excellent resource. The author obviously knows a thing or two about scary stories, and he frequently uses social media to offer commentary on both new and old films that he particularly enjoys. Last week, for example, he highlighted director Bruce McDonald's Pontypool as "a real creepshow," and now he has offered extreme praise for Brian Duffield's new alien home invasion thriller No One Will Save You.

Starring Kaitlyn Dever and featuring only a single line of dialogue in its entire runtime, the movie arrived as a Hulu exclusive this past Friday. It's received some high praise from critics, with many highlighting Dever's tremendous performance, and now Stephen King has joined the chorus. The author evidently watched the film over the weekend, and he offered his thoughts on his personal Twitter account:

NO ONE WILL SAVE YOU: Brilliant, daring, involving, scary. You have to go back over 60 years, to a TWILIGHT ZONE episode called "The Invaders," to find anything remotely like it. Truly unique.

Written and directed by Brian Duffield (Spontaneous), No One Will Save You stars Kaitlyn Dever as Brynn Adams – a young woman who lives in near isolation, having been ostracized from her home town following an incident from when she was a child. Though she is filled with grief and guilt about the past, she tries to live as cheerful a life as possible... but that constructed peace all gets destroyed when extraterrestrial visitors invade her house.

As Stephen King notes, there is really nothing like it being made in modern Hollywood. It's a brilliant execution of showing instead of telling, and the story it unfolds manages to be outrageous, wild, terrifying, and emotional.

In regards to the reference in King's Tweet, "The Invaders" was the fifteenth episode of the original Twilight Zone's second season. The story centers on a woman (Agnes Moorehead) who lives alone in the boonies and must contend with a pair of aliens that invade her home. Like No One Will Save You, the Richard Matheson-scripted tale contains no dialogue. It's available to watch with a Paramount+ subscription, but you can also watch it with ads via Freevee.

If you're curious as to why Stephen King seems so blown away by No One Will Save You, you can check it out and watch it for yourself (though you should do yourself a favor and wait to hit play until it's nighttime and you've turned off all the lights). If you like scary films and want to get a jump on what's unquestionably going to be seen as one of the best horror movies of the year, make proper use of your Hulu subscription. After you watch, you can come back here to CinemaBlend and read our breakdown of the wild ending.