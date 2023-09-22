Critics Have Seen No One Will Save You, And They’re All Saying The Same Thing About Kaitlyn Dever’s Hulu Horror

When it comes to the best horror movies , most fans are likely to have a preference for exactly what kind of scare they’re looking for-- whether it’s of the supernatural or extraterrestrial nature, or exploring more realistic frights that could theoretically actually happen to you. No One Will Save You seems to give audiences a bit of both, as alien invasion meets home invasion for Kaitlyn Dever ’s Brynn Adams. Critics were able to screen the horror movie — now available with a Hulu subscription — before its release, and they’re here to help us decide if we’ll be adding this to our watch list.

Early reactions to No One Will Save You were overwhelmingly positive, with critics liking Brian Duffield’s take on alien invasion. The trailer also makes it look like this might be one of the scariest movies of the year, so I’m excited to see what the critics think. We’ll start with CinemaBlend’s review of No One Will Save You , as Eric Eisenberg rates the movie a near-perfect 4.5 stars out of 5. Kaitlyn Dever is dealt her most challenging role yet, as the movie has nearly no dialogue, and she nails it. He continues:

It’s high concept sci-fi horror, with old school grey aliens terrorizing a protagonist alone in her house and isolated from her community, and it’s a phenomenal execution of sustained dread with awesome surprises. Simultaneously, it’s a minimalist character study powered by a stunning performance from Kaitlyn Dever, and a fascinating exploration of grief. It’s a wonder, and the latest big win for original genre movies.

Chris Evangelista of SlashFilm rates it a 7 out of 10, agreeing that the movie belongs to Kaitlyn Dever, who commands the screen from one scene to the next. Audiences don’t have to wait long for the thrills to start, either, as the critic writes:

This movie doesn't f*** around, folks — after a brief intro setting the stage, we're off to the races, thrust into the middle of an alien invasion. But this isn't the large-scale, city-destroying type of alien activity most films usually showcase. It's a more intimate affair; a stripped-down, no-nonsense thrill ride that understands the assignment. This is economical filmmaking at its finest, and while not everything here works — I'm not sold on the ending, which I will not dare spoil — you have to hand it to Duffield; he knows what he's doing, and does it.

Travis Hopson of Punch Drunk Critics rates it 3.5 out of 5 stars, saying the lack of dialogue isn’t just a gimmick, as it adds a layer of creepiness to the overall enjoyable sci-fi horror, while also proving that Brian Duffield is one of the best. In Hopson’s words:

There aren’t many actors expressive enough to do an entire movie without saying a word. Fortunately for Duffield, he’s got Kaitlyn Dever, who can say more with the slightest facial expression than most can with their entire bodies. Duffield doesn’t screw around, either. He puts her through the emotional wringer early and often.

Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting says to turn the lights down low and crank the volume for this movie, as Brian Duffield leaves not an ounce of fat on this nonstop thriller. The critic rates it 4 out of 5 skulls, saying:

Duffield spends roughly eight minutes introducing Brynn and her place within this world before plummeting into a series of escalating chases, encounters, and terrifying reveals about the invaders. It’s not just the intense action that keeps the adrenaline pumping at a constant high, but the score by Joe Trapanese and unsettling sound design by Will Files and Chris Terhune (Prey). The stellar, earworm sound in No One Will Save You is a critical component here, as Brynn’s nerve-fraying night of terror unfolds almost entirely without human dialogue. Thanks to the propulsive action sequences and the sound design that effectively pulls you into this world, the lack of dialogue winds up adding dramatic heft to the central theme. When words do get spoken on screen, it hits all the harder.

Toussaint Egan of Polygon enjoys how No One Will Save You preys on the universal fear of home invasion, and it does so with stellar production design and “fantastic” special effects. Egan continues:

Like the many black saucers that hover obscured in the storm clouds above Brynn’s home, Duffield’s film sneaks up on the audience and defies expectations. No One Will Save You is not just a terrific horror-thriller, but one of the most surprising and entertaining sci-fi films the year has to offer.