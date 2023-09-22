Critics Have Seen No One Will Save You, And They’re All Saying The Same Thing About Kaitlyn Dever’s Hulu Horror
Happy Huluween!
When it comes to the best horror movies, most fans are likely to have a preference for exactly what kind of scare they’re looking for-- whether it’s of the supernatural or extraterrestrial nature, or exploring more realistic frights that could theoretically actually happen to you. No One Will Save You seems to give audiences a bit of both, as alien invasion meets home invasion for Kaitlyn Dever’s Brynn Adams. Critics were able to screen the horror movie — now available with a Hulu subscription — before its release, and they’re here to help us decide if we’ll be adding this to our watch list.
Early reactions to No One Will Save You were overwhelmingly positive, with critics liking Brian Duffield’s take on alien invasion. The trailer also makes it look like this might be one of the scariest movies of the year, so I’m excited to see what the critics think. We’ll start with CinemaBlend’s review of No One Will Save You, as Eric Eisenberg rates the movie a near-perfect 4.5 stars out of 5. Kaitlyn Dever is dealt her most challenging role yet, as the movie has nearly no dialogue, and she nails it. He continues:
Chris Evangelista of SlashFilm rates it a 7 out of 10, agreeing that the movie belongs to Kaitlyn Dever, who commands the screen from one scene to the next. Audiences don’t have to wait long for the thrills to start, either, as the critic writes:
Travis Hopson of Punch Drunk Critics rates it 3.5 out of 5 stars, saying the lack of dialogue isn’t just a gimmick, as it adds a layer of creepiness to the overall enjoyable sci-fi horror, while also proving that Brian Duffield is one of the best. In Hopson’s words:
Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting says to turn the lights down low and crank the volume for this movie, as Brian Duffield leaves not an ounce of fat on this nonstop thriller. The critic rates it 4 out of 5 skulls, saying:
Toussaint Egan of Polygon enjoys how No One Will Save You preys on the universal fear of home invasion, and it does so with stellar production design and “fantastic” special effects. Egan continues:
It sounds like the critics highly recommend No One Will Save You as a spooky option to enjoy in the comfort of your own home — if you can even feel safe there anymore! The movie is available to stream now, and while you’re there, be sure to check out what else is new and coming soon to Hulu, as well as other upcoming horror movies for spooky season.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Adam Holmes
By Mick Joest
By Adam Holmes
By Nick Venable
By Laura Hurley