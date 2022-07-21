Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn Explains Why Playing Eddie Made Him Feel Like A 'Sociopath' At Times

While the fourth season of Stranger Things brought one of the biggest bads the kids have ever faced with Vecna, it also included the introduction of one of the most beloved characters on the series: Eddie Munson. Portrayed by British actor Joseph Quinn, Eddie took the kids under his wing at school and got involved in their Upside Down situation. Now Quinn is revealing why playing Eddie actually made him feel like a “sociopath” at times.

While the actor is British, his character was American, so Quinn had to nail his American accent perfectly. While speaking on the podcast Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster, Quinn admitted that when he tried to perfect his accent, he went down the rabbit hole:

You feel like a sociopath. After a while, I was so far down the rabbit hole, at points, I'd be like, 'Do I sound good? Do you like this? Do you like what I'm doing?' I was talking to Joe Keery, and at one point, I was so deep in it ... and he was like, 'Dude, I can't save you, but I promise you it's gonna be fine.

Luckily, Joseph Quinn was worrying for nothing, because Eddie Munson quickly became a fan-favorite, and nobody was complaining about his accent. Who could have even guessed that his portrayer came from across the pond instead of Indiana?

Unfortunately, due to Eddie’s sacrifice in the Upside Down in the season finale, he was destined to not make it alive and well to the fifth and final season. Joseph Quinn won’t have to worry about perfecting an American accent again for the time being, which may be the only upside to his character's death.

Earlier this month, following the finale, Quinn told CinemaBlend how proud he was to be part of Stranger Things and that he loved the dynamic on set. While Eddie may be dead, hopefully there is a chance for us to see him one last time before Stranger Things ends. But at least if he doesn’t come back, Eddie will forever live on not only in Stranger Things 4, but on TikTok. It’s something that the actor recently admitted is “surreal” to him.

Meanwhile, Joseph Quinn is getting all the praise for his performance on Stranger Things, and Eddie wasn't just a hit with fans. After Eddie drew in a bunch of demo-bats with a rooftop solo performance of Metallica’s “Master of Puppets,” the Grammy-winning group responded by praising the series for having “such a pivotal scene built around it.”

Even though Joseph Quinn will likely not be in Stranger Things 5, there are still numerous projects you can catch him in if you like the Stranger Things actor. And on top of that, as a standout character in Season 4, hopefully, Eddie’s death (which was "weird" for the actor film) will not be taken lightly in the fifth and final season. For now, you can experience Eddie's wild ride with Season 4 streaming on Netflix.