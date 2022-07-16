Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn: What To Watch If You Like The Eddie Munson Actor

Upon his debut as a new Stranger Things cast member for Season 4, Joseph Quinn immediately captured the hearts of fans as Eddie Munson. Of course, for many, his lively performance as the avid Dungeons & Dragons player and proud metalhead wrongfully accused of murder was their introduction to the British actor.

So, in that respect, we thought we would show these people what they have been missing (or even what they may have forgotten) with our picks for great Joseph Quinn movies and TV shows streaming or available for digital rental right now, starting with a show that you have likely heard of.

Game Of Thrones - Season 7, Episode 4 (HBO Max)

Various families of great wealth and even greater ruthlessness engage in a bitter and mercilessly deadly feud for complete control over all seven kingdoms on their mythical continent of Westeros as the forthcoming return of an ancient, long-dormant enemy threatens to destroy them all.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Joseph Quinn: Earlier in his career, Joseph Quinn joined the Game of Thrones cast for the fourth episode of the seventh season, titled “The Spoils of War,” as Koner - a Northman soldier who, along with Danny Kirrane as Henk, serves House Stark as a guard for Winterfell and, believing she is an imposter, memorably prevents Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) from entering with a foul-mouthed request.

Overlord (Paramount+)

On the eve of D-Day, a group of American paratroopers become stranded behind enemy lines, where they make shocking, unbelievably strange discovery that the Nazi regime is keeping secret during the Second World War.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Joseph Quinn: Just a year after his Game of Thrones moment, Joseph Quinn made his feature film debut in 2018 with a brief appearance as an American soldier who serves the U.S. Military during World War II in Overlord - a fun fusion of a classic war epic with a grotesque sci-fi B-movie from producer J.J. Abrams.

Dickensian (Amazon Purchase)

The lives of a skillful police inspector (Stephen Rea), a wealthy, aging curmudgeon (Ned Dennehyy), and many other important literary figures cleverly intertwine in 19th Century London.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Joseph Quinn: For his first major role on a TV series, Joseph Quinn was cast on the BBC original series, Dickensian, which offers new interpretations of various stories from author Charles Dickens, as Arthur Havisham - a greedy, rebellious young aristocrat who originated from the 1861 novel, Great Expectations.

Howards End (Amazon Prime, Starz)

The relationship between an idealistic socialite (Hayley Atwell, known to play pranks on her co-stars on set) and her sister (Philippa Coulthard) is tested by class differences, unexpected romances, and the sudden inheritance of a luxurious estate.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Joseph Quinn: For the next of his many roles in a literary costume drama, Joseph Quinn was cast on Howards Ends - the Starz original, four-part adaptation of E.M. Forster’s classic novel developed by Academy Award winner Kenneth Lonergan - as Leonard Bast, a bright, charming aristocrat who develops a relationship with Coulthard’s character, Helen.

Les Misérables (Amazon Purchase)

After reinventing himself as a wealthy industrialist and becoming a guardian to the daughter of a burdened sex worker (Lily Collins), a former convict (Dominic West) struggles to evade the detection of a ruthless police inspector (David Oyelowo).

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Joseph Quinn: Perhaps the best-known literary costume drama of Joseph Quinn’s career so far is Les Miserables - a six-part adaptation of Victor Hugo’s classic novel which originally aired from 2018 to 2019 - in which he plays Enjolras, a charming young man with a strong devotion to his country’s revolution.

Catherine The Great (HBO Max)

The German-born empress of Russia (Academy Award winner Helen Mirren) fights to maintain ownership of her throne.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Joseph Quinn: The most recent period costume drama of Joseph Quinn’s career (this one being based on fact and not literary fiction) is Catherine the Great - a four-part, HBO exclusive historical miniseries from Emmy-winning writer Nigel Williams - in which he plays the titular empress’ son, Prince Paul.

Make Up (Showtime)

A young woman (Molly Windsor) moves to an isolated vacation spot so she can live with her boyfriend (Joseph Quinn), but things begin to take a strange turn for the worse after she starts to suspect that her beau could be cheating on her.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Joseph Quinn: Also in 2019, Quinn landed a major starring role in Make Up - the beautifully unique and surreally unsettling feature-length debut of writer and director Claire Oakley.

C.B. Strike (HBO Max)

A wounded war veteran (Tom Burke) channels his skills into a career in private investigation and solves some of London’s most disturbing crimes with the help of his trusted assistant (Holliday Grainger).

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Joseph Quinn: In 2020, Joseph Quinn appeared in four episodes of a different sort of literary adaptation called C.B. Strike - a mystery drama based on a series of novels by Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith - in which he plays Billy Knight, a man diagnosed with schizophrenia who claims he witnessed a murder when he was a child.

Small Axe: Mangrove (Amazon Prime)

Witnessing police officers assault his father inspires a young Black man (John Boyega) to join the force, an aspiring musician (Sheyi Cole) is thrown into prison following the Brixton Uprising, and other true stories taking place in London’s West Indian community between the late 1960s and early 1980s are dramatized in this anthology of five feature-length stories.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Joseph Quinn: Also in 2020, Joseph Quinn appeared in a different sort of period drama based on fact in the first installment of Small Axe - director Steve McQueen’s Amazon Prime original event - called “Mangrove,” which tells the story of The Mangrove Nine and their clash with London Police in 1970.

According to Deadline, Joseph Quinn will next star in another period drama set in late 20th Century London called Hoard, which is now in post-production. I’m sure there will be much anticipation for that by Stranger Things fans missing his Eddie Munson.