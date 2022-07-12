Stranger Things' Sadie Sink, Millie Bobby Brown And More Were Snubbed By The Emmys, And Fans Are Not Pleased

Major spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 lie ahead, so read at your own risk.

Stranger Things really put viewers through the wringer over the course of its fourth season, which most critics seemed to agree was strong. The nine-episode season was filled with action, humor, heart and tragedy, and the cast put in exceptional work. So coming into today, many of the show’s devotees were under the impression that at least some of the stars would get some major awards love. Well, the 2022 Emmy nominations have been revealed , and the actors, including breakouts Sadie Sink and Millie Bobby Brown, were snubbed. Needless to say, the fans are not happy.

It’s always disappointing when your favorite actors put in strong work and aren’t honored, and that certainly rings true with Stranger Things 4. After the nominations were announced, fans across social media found a myriad of ways to express their displeasure. One Twitter user named off several of the principal stars when sharing their thoughts:

no emmy nomination for sadie sink, caleb mclaughlin, millie bobby brown and gaten matarazzo is my villain origin story.July 12, 2022 See more

The person doesn’t seem to be the only one discussing a turn to villany in the aftermath of the Emmy announcements. Another person joked about becoming an evil queen due to the fact that Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Sadie Sink (Max) and Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) didn’t score any nods:

me cause neither millie bobby brown sadie sink or caleb mclaughlin were nominated for emmys pic.twitter.com/7Pw2NG8HC1July 12, 2022 See more

The fan love for the two aforementioned actresses, whose characters had pivotal roles in Season 4, seems to be particularly strong. Based on the tweets that circulated during the season, fans really seemed to connect with Eleven’s journey to regain her abilities and Max’s internal battle with the villainous Vecna. The response to their snubs has been visceral, to say the least, and one tweet seemed to sum things up best:

SADIE SINK AND MILLIE BOBBY BROWN ROBBED OF EMMY NOMS pic.twitter.com/m5dKcTVFjmJuly 12, 2022 See more

Ahead of today’s Emmy announcement, Sadie Sink seemed to be a shoo-in for a nomination. Her work in the episode “Dear Billy” alone seemed to be enough to garner an awards nod. That installment most prominently featured Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill,” the powerful tune that saved Max’s life. Sink prepared for her big scene in a mind-shattering way , which shows her dedication to the work. And thanks to her efforts, Max has become some people’s favorite ST character . With all of that in mind, fans have no problem giving their assertion that the talented star was robbed:

SADIE SINK YOU WERE ROBBED. pic.twitter.com/XRPC7bfphqJuly 12, 2022 See more

It’s definitely surprising that not one of the principal actors earned an Emmy nomination. Despite that though, it seems that fans are willing to do what’s necessary to get a golden statue for the stars:

me stealing an emmy for millie bobby brown and sadie sink pic.twitter.com/7jHtdm6sHRJuly 12, 2022 See more

On the bright side, Stranger Things did earn 13 Emmy nominations , including one for Outstanding Drama Series. Faithful viewers also have reason to be hopeful, because the final two episodes of Season 4 will be eligible for consideration next year. That means Volume 2’s finale, which gave fans all the feels , can still provide Sadie Sink and co. with a shot at the gold. We’ll see if the Academy takes notice and, if not, it’ll surely hear more from this ardent fanbase.