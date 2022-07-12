2022 Emmy Nominations Revealed: Check Out The Full List Of TV's Best

Though there are currently enough TV and streaming shows out there to serve as nominees for a dozen different award shows, the annual Emmy Awards remain the top-tier honors for the medium’s biggest shows. (Especially with the 2022 Golden Globes going untelevised after the prior year’s botched efforts .) We don’t yet know if or when a host will be revealed for the 74th Emmys ceremony, but we can now know what to expect when September 12 rolls around, with the Television Academy announcing this year’s nominations.

More specifically, Brooklyn Nine-Nine powerhouse and future Bar Fight star Melissa Fumero and Curb Your Enthusiasm scene-stealer JB Smoove were there to deliver the good news (at least for the nominees). Most of the nominee categories remained unchanged for the 2022 ceremony, though with the Limited Series parameters getting more specific after prior winners and nominees opted for multiple seasons. Another distinction worth noting is that the Comedy and Drama submissions were left to the discretion of producers, as opposed to arbitrary rules regarding episode runtimes.

Check out the full list of nominees below, which will be updated as they’re announced live.

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Lead Actor (Drama)

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Brian Cox - Succession

Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Adam Scott - Severance

Jeremy Strong - Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress (Drama)

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

Laura Linney - Ozark

Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh - Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show

Zendaya - Euphoria

Outstanding Supporting Actor (Drama)

Nicholas Braun - Succession

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Park Hae-soo - Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen - Succession

John Tuturro - Severance

Christopher Walken - Severance

Oh Yeong-su - Squid Game

Outstanding Supporting Actress (Drama)

Patricia Arquette - Severance

Julia Garner - Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon - Squid Game

Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron - Succession

Sarah Snook - Succession

Sydney Sweeney - Euphoria

Outstanding Guest Actor (Drama)

Adrien Brody - Succession

James Cromwell - Succession

Colman Domingo - Euphoria

Arian Moayed - Succession

Tom Pelphrey - Ozark

Alexander Skarsgård - Succession

Outstanding Guest Actress (Drama)

Hope Davis - Succession

Marcia Gay Harden - The Morning Show

Martha Kelly - Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan - Succession

Harriet Walter - Succession

Lee You-mi - Squid Game

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actor (Comedy)

Donald Glover - Atlanta

Bill Hader - Barry

Nicholas Hoult - The Great

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actress (Comedy)

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinto Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning - The Great

Issa Rae - Insecure

Jean Smart - Hacks

Outstanding Supporting Actor (Comedy)

Anthony Carrigan - Barry

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh - Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler - Barry

Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress (Comedy)

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles - Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple - Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actor (Comedy)

Jerrod Carmichael - Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader - Curb Your Enthusiasm

James Lance - Ted Lasso

Nathan Lane - Only Murders in the Building

Christopher McDonald - Hacks

Sam Richardson - Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actress (Comedy)

Jane Adams - Hacks

Harriet Sansom Harris - Hacks

Jane Lynch - Only Murders in the Building

Laurie Metcalf - Hacks

Kaitlin Olson - Hacks

Harriet Walter - Ted Lasso

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Outstanding Television Movie

Chip 'n' Dale Rescue Rangers

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon

The Survivor

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas

Outstanding Lead Actor (Limited Series Or TV Movie)

Colin Firth - The Staircase

Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac - Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton - Dopesick

Himesh Patel - Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy

Outstanding Lead Actress (Limited Series Or TV Movie)

Toni Collette - The Staircase

Julia Garner - Inventing Anna

Lily James - Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson - Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley - Maid

Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout

Outstanding Supporting Actor (Limited Series Or TV Movie)

Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus

Jake Lacy - The White Lotus

Will Poulter - Dopesick

Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard - Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg - Dopesick

Steve Zahn - The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actress (Limited Series Or TV Movie)

Connie Britton - The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario - The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney - The White Lotus

Mare Winningham - Dopesick

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness - Queer Eye

Nicole Byer - Nailed It

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary - Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi - Top Chef

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman - Making It

RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck Mediterranean

Cheer

Love on the Spectrum U.S.

RuPaul Drag Rade: Untucked!

Selling Sunset

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nailed It

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

The Oscars

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Adele: One Night Only

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Animated Series

Arcane

Bob's Burgers

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

What If...?