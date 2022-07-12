2022 Emmy Nominations Revealed: Check Out The Full List Of TV's Best
Who deserves the gold the most?
Though there are currently enough TV and streaming shows out there to serve as nominees for a dozen different award shows, the annual Emmy Awards remain the top-tier honors for the medium’s biggest shows. (Especially with the 2022 Golden Globes going untelevised after the prior year’s botched efforts.) We don’t yet know if or when a host will be revealed for the 74th Emmys ceremony, but we can now know what to expect when September 12 rolls around, with the Television Academy announcing this year’s nominations.
More specifically, Brooklyn Nine-Nine powerhouse and future Bar Fight star Melissa Fumero and Curb Your Enthusiasm scene-stealer JB Smoove were there to deliver the good news (at least for the nominees). Most of the nominee categories remained unchanged for the 2022 ceremony, though with the Limited Series parameters getting more specific after prior winners and nominees opted for multiple seasons. Another distinction worth noting is that the Comedy and Drama submissions were left to the discretion of producers, as opposed to arbitrary rules regarding episode runtimes.
Check out the full list of nominees below, which will be updated as they’re announced live.
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Lead Actor (Drama)
Jason Bateman - Ozark
Brian Cox - Succession
Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Adam Scott - Severance
Jeremy Strong - Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress (Drama)
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
Laura Linney - Ozark
Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
Zendaya - Euphoria
Outstanding Supporting Actor (Drama)
Nicholas Braun - Succession
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Park Hae-soo - Squid Game
Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
John Tuturro - Severance
Christopher Walken - Severance
Oh Yeong-su - Squid Game
Outstanding Supporting Actress (Drama)
Patricia Arquette - Severance
Julia Garner - Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon - Squid Game
Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron - Succession
Sarah Snook - Succession
Sydney Sweeney - Euphoria
Outstanding Guest Actor (Drama)
Adrien Brody - Succession
James Cromwell - Succession
Colman Domingo - Euphoria
Arian Moayed - Succession
Tom Pelphrey - Ozark
Alexander Skarsgård - Succession
Outstanding Guest Actress (Drama)
Hope Davis - Succession
Marcia Gay Harden - The Morning Show
Martha Kelly - Euphoria
Sanaa Lathan - Succession
Harriet Walter - Succession
Lee You-mi - Squid Game
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Lead Actor (Comedy)
Donald Glover - Atlanta
Bill Hader - Barry
Nicholas Hoult - The Great
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Outstanding Lead Actress (Comedy)
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinto Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning - The Great
Issa Rae - Insecure
Jean Smart - Hacks
Outstanding Supporting Actor (Comedy)
Anthony Carrigan - Barry
Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh - Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler - Barry
Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress (Comedy)
Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles - Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple - Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Outstanding Guest Actor (Comedy)
Jerrod Carmichael - Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader - Curb Your Enthusiasm
James Lance - Ted Lasso
Nathan Lane - Only Murders in the Building
Christopher McDonald - Hacks
Sam Richardson - Ted Lasso
Outstanding Guest Actress (Comedy)
Jane Adams - Hacks
Harriet Sansom Harris - Hacks
Jane Lynch - Only Murders in the Building
Laurie Metcalf - Hacks
Kaitlin Olson - Hacks
Harriet Walter - Ted Lasso
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Outstanding Television Movie
Chip 'n' Dale Rescue Rangers
Ray Donovan: The Movie
Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon
The Survivor
Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas
Outstanding Lead Actor (Limited Series Or TV Movie)
Colin Firth - The Staircase
Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac - Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton - Dopesick
Himesh Patel - Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy
Outstanding Lead Actress (Limited Series Or TV Movie)
Toni Collette - The Staircase
Julia Garner - Inventing Anna
Lily James - Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson - Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley - Maid
Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout
Outstanding Supporting Actor (Limited Series Or TV Movie)
Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus
Jake Lacy - The White Lotus
Will Poulter - Dopesick
Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard - Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg - Dopesick
Steve Zahn - The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actress (Limited Series Or TV Movie)
Connie Britton - The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario - The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney - The White Lotus
Mare Winningham - Dopesick
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness - Queer Eye
Nicole Byer - Nailed It
Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary - Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi - Top Chef
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman - Making It
RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Below Deck Mediterranean
Cheer
Love on the Spectrum U.S.
RuPaul Drag Rade: Untucked!
Selling Sunset
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
The Oscars
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show
The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Adele: One Night Only
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Animated Series
Arcane
Bob's Burgers
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons
What If...?
This year’s Emmy Awards will take over primetime on September 12, at 8:00 p.m. ET, when it airs on NBC. While waiting, take a look at our 2022 TV premiere schedule to see what upcoming shows could end up landing nominations for next year’s ceremony.
