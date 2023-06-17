Stranger Things Season 5 Has Officially Added A Terminator Icon To Its Cast

By Riley Utley
published

Guess who is coming to Hawkins?

Linda Hamilton in Terminator: Dark Fate with a rocket launcher
(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Get ready Stranger Things fans, because a sci-fi legend is making her way to Hawkins. As the show prepares for its fifth and final season, it announced that Terminator legend Linda Hamilton will be joining the cast. 

Using an edgy upside Polaroid to announce the news, Netflix posted about this "code red": 

Hamilton will join the already incredible cast of Stranger Things for Season 5, and we can't wait!

More to come...

