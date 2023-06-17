Stranger Things Season 5 Has Officially Added A Terminator Icon To Its Cast
Guess who is coming to Hawkins?
Get ready Stranger Things fans, because a sci-fi legend is making her way to Hawkins. As the show prepares for its fifth and final season, it announced that Terminator legend Linda Hamilton will be joining the cast.
Using an edgy upside Polaroid to announce the news, Netflix posted about this "code red":
🚨Breaking News From #TUDUM🚨 Linda Hamilton is joining the cast of Stranger Things 5! pic.twitter.com/qYJMeGS700June 17, 2023
Hamilton will join the already incredible cast of Stranger Things for Season 5, and we can't wait!
More to come...
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
